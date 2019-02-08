People don't talk enough about how uncomfortable spooning can be. Getting elbowed in the stomach, trying to get comfy while a shoulder is jutting into you, having your arm fall asleep — the list goes on. Sometimes you might even wish that you had the entire bed to yourself so that you could sprawl out without accidentally whacking your partner in the face at night (and nobody can blame you). If you want to give it another chance, though, there's a product that might just save your life: a flexible foam pillow that prevents your arm from getting numb while spooning.

The Coodle Pillow features a one-of-a-kind patented arch design that makes for comfortable sleeping whether you're on your own or with a partner. While using it, you won't have to worry about your head weighing down on your arm (or your partner's) — both parties will be able to snooze with maximum comfort. The pillow comes in a unique tunnel shape, and can be used for therapeutic purposes as well as just general nighttime comfort.

According to the company, it was specifically created to "prevent pressure, numbness and pain while sleeping or resting." Within each pillow is quality foam surrounding four arched plastic braces — these braces function by blocking any pressure from uncomfortably pressing against your arms or legs. Each purchase of a Coodle Pillow includes a removable, washable cream-hued cover.

The Coodle Pillow was inspired inside the creator's living room: he noticed his girlfriend laying on his arm while watching TV, cut up some foam and bent plastic, and fashioned a homemade, tunnel-shaped pillow. Maybe necessity really is the mother of invention, after all. Years later, the comfy pillow finally grew into the business that it is now, and who can say no to a product that brings people comfort and the coziest sleep possible?

You can check out or purchase the Coodle Pillow on Amazon, where it retails for $65 and qualifies for Amazon Prime's free shipping bonus. If you're thinking about a Valentine's Day gift that you and your significant other can share, this one seems like it might be at the top of the list — after all, you'd have the opportunity to use it pretty much all of the time. Keep in mind that the pillow is also great for solo use. The company points out that it can come in handy in a lot of different scenarios: "Use it while you side sleep. Prop your head up with a Coodle while watching TV or using your electronic device. Take it camping or on your next road trip." So basically, if you like sleep, you'll like this.

I'm pretty sure we've all experienced Goldilocks issues with pillows before — way too hard, way too soft, or just plain uncomfortable to try to rest on. Memory foam pillows are amazing if you have trouble getting to sleep at night, and the Coodle Pillow just might be the coolest one yet. Treat yourself to comfort and get the peaceful, cozy snooze that you deserve.