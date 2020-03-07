When you're searching for the coziest flannel pajamas on Amazon, it may be a little tricky to narrow down the options that are truly made of flannel (and not just a scratchy synthetic fabric with flannel's signature plaid design). Though flannel was originally made from wool, the soft, insulating fabric is now frequently made from cotton, making it breathable, durable, and lightweight. Whatever material is being used, the most distinguishable characteristic of flannel is that it's napped or brushed on one or both sides. This is what gives the fabric that super soft, extra cozy feel.

While many options are made with the traditional plaid design, flannel pajamas can come in tons of other patterns (everything from polka dots to penguins). Though, if you see a pair of pj's with a plaid design, don't assume they're made of true flannel. While compiling the list below, I did the research to ensure that all my picks are the real deal and will keep you warm and cozy on even the coldest nights.

Aside from looking at the fabric, you'll also want to think about what style of pajamas is most comfortable for you. My picks below include something for everyone, whether you prefer a loose nightgown, shorts and a T-shirt, or a classic long-sleeve set.

With all of this in mind, read on to find the coziest flannel pajamas on Amazon.

1. This Classic Long-Sleeve Flannel Set That Comes In Tons Of Patterns Alexander Del Rossa Flannel Pajama Set $30 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: This collared long-sleeve flannel set is both classic and ideal for cool weather. Made of 100% cotton, the warm fabric is super soft, and it's also pre-shrunk, which means it will maintain its shape well in the wash. The top has a button-down design while the pants have pockets and an elastic waistband for a secure and comfy fit. Reviewers note that this set runs a little big, so if you don't like a loose fit, it may be best to size down. It also comes in 17 colorful patterns, including penguins and snowflakes, so you can find one you love (or a few). One reviewer wrote: "Very comfortable and cozy. I originally bought one pair, but loved it so much that now I have four pairs of these in different patterns. Highly recommended." Available sizes: Small - XXX-Large

2. These Popular Flannel Pants That Have Over 2,000 Reviews CYZ Flannel Plaid Pajama Pants $12 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: With thousands of reviews and a 4.4-star rating, these plaid flannel pants are a fan favorite on Amazon. The 100% cotton fabric is double-brushed, making it incredibly soft. The pants also have an elastic waistband with a drawstring for stretch and comfort. Soft, cozy, and lightweight, these pants come in over a dozen different plaid designs, plus a few non-plaid patterns, like reindeers and bears. One reviewer wrote: "My new favorite pair of pajama pants! I ordered a size up because I wanted a more baggy fit and they are exactly what I wanted! Didn't notice any shrinkage after washing and drying a few times. Great quality. Will definitely buy again." Available sizes: Small - X-Large

3. A Full-Length Flannel Nightgown That’s Warm And Flowy PajamaGram Flannel Nightgown $50 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: This long flannel nightgown is ideal for those who want something that's cozy yet non-constricting. Made of 100% cotton flannel that's double-brushed, this nightgown is lightweight and breathable while still offering plenty of warmth for cold nights. It features a classic collar design with buttons and a single pocket. Since this option can run large, according to the brand, you may want to order a size down if you prefer a more fitted nightgown. This option is available in eight different plaid color combos. One reviewer wrote: "Love this flannel nightgown. Very comfortable and roomy. Very good quality. I bought my first one not knowing how much I would like it and after I wore it, I went back on line and purchased 3 more." Available sizes: X-Small - XXX-Large

4. This Cute Flannel Shorts And T-Shirt Combo That's Just $14 Amazon Essentials Flannel Short And Cotton T-Shirt Sleep Set $14 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: This flannel shorts and T-shirt set is a great option for those who live in warmer climates or tend to sleep hot. Made out of 100% cotton flannel, the shorts have a stretchy, elastic waist and drawstring, while the top, which is cotton but not flannel, has a simple scoop neck and a lightweight feel. This set comes in six different patterns and color combos, and it's a hit on Amazon, with a 4.6-star rating. One reviewer wrote: "I love this set! The t-shirt is a nice, heavier weight. The flannel shorts are cut roomy, but are super cute. I'd suggest sizing down one size, but I don't mind a little extra roominess since they're pajamas. I'll be buying other colors for sure." Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

5. This Double-Brushed Classic Flannel Set That's Incredibly High Quality PajamaGram Flannel Pajama Set $60 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: This double-brushed flannel set is another option that's 100% cotton, making it super soft, warm, and breathable. Reviewers noted that this pick has nice, thick material combined with high quality stitching, making it worth the higher price-tag. The top has a classic collar design with a chest pocket, while the pants have an elastic waistband and drawstring for comfort. With a loose, menswear-style fit, you may want to size down if you want a more snug fit. This set is available in seven different plaid designs. One reviewer wrote: "The colors are beautiful, the fabric is warm, but feels soft and light. I never want to take them off! Bought 3 pair[s]. Well worth the price, and they wash great." Available sizes: X-Small - XXX-Large