As many of you already know, The Crown is undergoing a major shake-up for Season 3. The entire original cast will be replaced by completely different actors, who will portray the older versions of their historic characters. However, that will all pale in comparison to what Season 4 promises to have in store. After an extensive search, The Crown has cast its Princess Diana in the form of newcomer Emma Corrin.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, who was first to report the news on Tuesday, April 9, Corrin's role as the future princess of Wales won't factor into the storyline until the show's fourth season, which is still a long ways into the future. But regardless, it's nice to finally be able to put a face to who will play such a pivotal part in the royal family history. "Emma is a brilliant talent who immediately captivated us when she came in for the part of Diana Spencer," The Crown creator Peter Morgan said in a statement to THR. "As well as having the innocence and beauty of a young Diana, she also has, in abundance, the range and complexity to portray an extraordinary woman who went from anonymous teenager to becoming the most iconic woman of her generation."

Corrin is currently gearing up to make her film debut in a historical drama about the Women's Liberation Movement, titled Misbehaviour, and also has a series regular role in Epix’s new Batman show Pennyworth. But while she doesn't have too many credits to her acting resume, Corrin is more than ready to throw herself into the life of Princess Di and do everything she can to embody such an important historical figure.

“I have been glued to the show and to think I’m now joining this incredibly talented acting family is surreal,” Corrin said in a statement via Twitter from The Crown's official account. “Princess Diana was an icon and her effect on the world remains profound and inspiring. To explore her through Peter Morgan’s writing is the most exceptional opportunity and I will strive to do her justice!”

The only bad news is that viewers won't be able to see Corrin in action until Season 4 debuts. And considering that Season 3 has yet to be given a premiere date, that could still be for quite some time. In fact, the tweet from The Crown account confirms that filming for Season 4 will begin "later this year," so at the earliest it'll debut on Netflix sometime in 2020.

But despite the long wait, fans are excited to see Corrin in action and many can't help but notice the striking resemblance she has to Princess Diana.

Princess Diana went on to marry Prince Charles in 1981 and had two children with him, Prince William and Prince Harry, before tragically dying in a car accident in 1997. Depending upon how far back in her life the series chooses to explore, that means Season 4 should take place mostly in the '80s and '90s.

Needless to say, Season 4 can't get here soon enough.