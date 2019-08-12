All hail the Queen! The Crown is finally returning, and a new royal subject is taking on the role of England's ruling monarch. Netflix just released the first Crown Season 3 teaser, giving fans their first glimpse at Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II, and revealing that they can finally watch the new episodes on Sunday, November 17.

Season 3 of the royal Netflix phenomenon comes nearly two years after the second season premiered in December 2017. As reported by Variety, the new season will begin in 1964 and span until Margaret Thatcher's election as Prime Minister in 1979, covering major cultural events like Beatles-mania throughout the two decades. Deadline also reports that characters like Camilla Parker Bowles will also appear on the show this season.

Colman takes over the role from Claire Foy, who portrayed Queen Elizabeth II for the show's first two seasons, and just by the teaser alone, she will be a worthy successor. The new teaser shows a close-up of one of the palace's lavish rooms, before Colman walks into the frame as the Queen, giving a piercing stare at the camera. Complete with her crown and gloves, the actor looks uncanny, and just her look is enough to have fans convinced she's going to knock the role out of the park.

Netflix UK & Ireland on YouTube

