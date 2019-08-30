The return of Dark Crystal is set to be furriest fantasy epic you've ever seen. The Netflix series is an all-muppet adventure with Gelflings and Skeksis to spare in a throwback to the '82 film. However, the Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance characters are different from the original film.

That's because The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance is a prequel to Jim Henson's fantasy film. According to the official Netflix description of the series, here's what goes down:

"When three Gelfling discover the horrifying secret behind the Skeksis’ power, they set out on an epic journey to ignite the fires of rebellion and save their world."

As fans of the film, already know, there are two main races in The Dark Crystal: the Gelfling and the Skeksis. For those less familiar: in Thra, the name of the fantasy land, there are seven clans of Gelfling. Their names are: Vapra the scholars/ruling clan, Stonewood the warriors, Grotton the underground dwellers, as well as Sifa, Dousan, and Spriton. With multiple ruling families, it's very muppets meets Game of Thrones. Their enemies are the Skeksis — the spooky creatures who look like crows and have control of the Dark Crystal... which is very muppets meets Lord of the Rings.

You may recognize the Skeksis' titles (Chamberlain, Ritual Master, General, Gourmand, etc.) from the Dark Crystal film — but since the Netflix series is a prequel, they're not necessarily the same exact characters. The Age Of Resistance is bringing this world back to life for a new story. The creatures are the same, but the adventure is unlike anything you've seen before.

Here are all of the new characters. Like any fantasy epic, there are a lot to keep track of right off the bat. Hopefully, putting names to faces before you dive in will help.

Rian Kevin Baker/Netflix Played by Taron Egerton (Rocketman, Kingsman: The Secret Service), Rian is a castle guard. He's part of the Stonewood clan, whose leader Maudra Fara is played by Lena Headey (Game of Thrones).

Ordon Kevin Baker/Netflix Rian's father is played by fellow Kingsman Mark Strong.

Deet Kevin Baker/Netflix Played by Nathalie Emmanuel (Game of Thrones, Four Weddings & A Funeral), Deet cares for animals and is part of the Grottan clan.

Brea Kevin Baker/Netflix Played by Anya Taylor-Joy (Split), Brea is a princess of the Vapra clan. Brea, Rian, and Deet are our trio of heroes.

Seladon & Tavra Kevin Baker/Netflix Played by Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Beyond The Lights, Belle) and Catriona Balfe (Outlander), respectively, these are Brea's two sisters. Tavra is a warrior with a girlfriend named Onica, played by Natalie Dormer (Game of Thrones, The Hunger Games).

All-Maudra Kevin Baker/Netflix Their mother, the Queen, is played by Helena Bonham-Carter.

Aughra Kevin Baker/Netflix Voiced by Donna Kimball, Aughra is a scientist who guards the planet and handed the Dark Crystal over to the Skeksis.

The Librarian Kevin Baker/Netflix This character is played by character actor Toby Jones, perhaps best known as Arnim Zola in the MCU. He is also part of the Vapra clan, and works in the citadel.

Naia Kevin Baker/Netflix Rian's friend is played by Hannah John-Korman (Ant-Man and the Wasp) and has a twin brother named Gurjin. Other Gelfling characters are voiced by: Eddie Izzard, Shazad Latif, Alicia Vikander, and Theo James. This cast is not messing around!

The Emperor Kevin Baker/Netflix Now, for the baddies. The leader of the Skeksis is played by none other than Jason Isaacs (Star Trek Discovery, Harry Potter, The OA) himself.

The Scientist Kevin Baker/Netflix The Skeksis have titles instead of names, and their science guy is played by Mark Hamill.

The Ritual Master Kevin Baker/Netflix The high priest very concerned with the Dark Crystal's powers and, he is played by Keegan-Michael Key (Keanu).

The Chamberlain Kevin Baker/Netflix This comic character is played by Simon Pegg (Star Trek, Shaun Of The Dead).