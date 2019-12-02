The Deepest Discounts On Cyber Monday Are Over 50% Off & Selling Out Fast
Cyber Monday is the ultimate day for online shopping. From tech and kitchen gadgets that make life so much easier to beauty and fashion must-haves, all of it can be had for so much less than the MSRP and without the crowds. But it's easy to fall into deal overload. That's why we've shifted through to find the very best of the best bargains.
For 50%, 60% — even 70% off, scroll on for the absolute deepest discounts on Amazon this Cyber Monday 2019. But don't sit on these, because many will sell out.
58% Off This Bulk First Aid Kit
This first aid kit from First Aid Only comes with enough medical supplies to treat minor bumps and bruises for 10 people — all in a weatherproof carrying case. Supplies include gauze pads, bandaids, latex gloves, and medical scissors. While the kit normally costs more than $20, you can get it for less than $10 on Cyber Monday.
71% Off This 5-Pack Of Calvin Klein Women's Cotton Underwear
The bikini-style panties from Calvin Klein have the signature black-and-white logo waistband for a classic look. Made from 95% cotton, they're a breathable core basic — and this multi-colored multipack is more than 70% off its usual price during Cyber Monday.
57% Off This Best-Selling Electric Shaver From Braun
This Braun Electric Foil Shaver is a best-seller, with over 1,500 five-star reviews on Amazon. It comes with a charging station and a brush so that you can keep it clean and fully-powered at all times.
51% Off This L'Oreal Paris Mechanical Pencil Eyeliner With Built-In Sharpener
This L'Oreal Paris eyeliner is smudge-proof and creamy. It also has a built-in sharpener so you know you can always keep it pointy. The eyeliner is available in an assortment of brown and black shades, and during Cyber Monday it's more than 50% off.
50% Off AHAVA Dead Sea Mineral Bath Salt
These AHAVA mineral bath salts come from the legendary Dead Sea and can be added to your bath to ease muscle tightness and soften your skin. They're rich in minerals like magnesium, sodium, calcium and potassium and are scented with eucalyptus for the ultimate relaxing experience.
50% Off These JBL Wireless Sport Headphones
These JBL Reflect Mini 2.0 Wireless Sport Headphones are workout-ready. With a 10-hour battery life and fast charge feature, three-button remote, reflective cable, and a microphone that allows you to connect with voice assistants like Alexa, they're super convenient to use — especially if you're at the gym or on a run.
50% Off This Oral-B Electric Toothbrush With Bluetooth Connectivity
This Bluetooth-enabled, rechargeable electric toothbrush from Oral-B is seriously smart — it can connect to your phone via Bluetooth and uses "position technology" to let you know if you're missing any spots when you brush. It also alerts you if you're brushing too hard, helping you prevent gum irritation. Get it for half its usual price on Cyber Monday.
53% Off A Self-Charging Robot Vacuum Cleaner & Mop
The ECOVACS DEEBOT robot vacuum doesn't just suck up dirt and dust. It also has a water tank that allows it to work as a mop, wiping the floors with a 110-minute battery life. When it's done, the vacuum/mop/lifesaver automatically returns to its charging station.
54% Off An Instant Pot
It's the kitchen gadget that can do it all and more than a few people are obsessed with. See what the hype is about or share the love and save more than $70 off this Instant Pot on Cyber Monday. It makes everything from yogurt to chili, and with a digital display and dishwasher-safe interior parts, it's easy to start and clean.
57% Off The JBL Charge 4 Bluetooth Speaker
What can't the JBL Charge 4 Bluetooth Speaker do? It's waterproof, can connect wirelessly to two devices, can play music for up to 20 hours on a single charge, and can also charge your phone. More than 1,100 Amazon users have rated it 4.5 stars, so you know it's good at everything it does. During Cyber Monday, get it in a variety of colors and patterns, from camo print to red, for less than $100.
Click here to see all Bluetooth speakers and headphones deals.
50% Off This BISSELL ICONpet Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
This Bissell cordless vacuum is ridiculously versatile, with an option to be converted to a handheld or high-reach vac so you can reach countertops and ceiling cobwebs alike. It's also powerful enough to tackle pet hair, dirt, and grime, spinning at a speed of up to 420 miles per hour. And while the vac would normally set you back $400, it's on sale for just $200 during Cyber Monday.
59% Off AncestryDNA: Genetic Ethnicity + Traits Test
Get a deeper understanding of yourself, or help someone else on their journey with this DNA kit. And on Cyber Monday, you can get it for nearly 60% off. Simply mail back your saliva via the included collection container, and you'll get back a report that not only includes historical data about your ancestors and an ethnicity estimate, but details on dozens of your traits.
55% Off The Powerbeats3 Wireless In-Ear Headphones
The Powerbeats 3 wireless headphones are resistant to both water and sweat, which makes them perfect to use when you're working out. Not only do they have Bluetooth technology, they also have a 12-hour battery life and an option to do a "Fast Fuel" charge, in which you get an hour of playtime from just a five-minute charge.
55% Off This Braun Beard Trimming Kit
Whether you're buying a gift for a bearded loved one or just for yourself, the Braun BT3040 beard trimming kit is a worthwhile purchase, and it costs less than $20 on Cyber Monday. The kit includes a fully washable cordless hair clipper, two combs, and a Gillette ProGlide razor with sharp stainless steel blades that should last a lifetime. Get a closer shave than you could achieve with drugstore razors, with up to 60 minutes of run time on one eight-hour charge.
64% Off PÜR Fully Charged Mascara
Snag the highly-rated PÜR mascara for less than $10 during this Cyber Monday sale! Amazon reviewers have called it the "best mascara I've ever used," which is no surprise because the prestige mascara is a tubing formula that will help lift, define, and separate lashes without flaking or smudging. It's also infused with peptides and is free of parabens.
52% Off This Dyson Upright Vacuum Cleaner
This powerful Dyson upright vacuum has a lot to offer, including superior suction, a half gallon capacity, and a tangle-free turbine brush system. It works well on everything from carpeted floors to wood or tiled surfaces, and its HEPA filtration system is great for tackling unwanted allergens and bacteria.
48% Off This 11.6-Inch Asus Chromebook
This ASUS Chromebook is lightweight and super thin, making it a great pick for college students, travelers, and anyone else who needs something portable. Powered by Google, it boasts features like a spill-resistant keyboard, up to 10 hours of battery life, an anti-glare display, and a 180-degree hinge so you can adjust the screen at any angle. At less than $150 during Cyber Monday, it's a steal.
48% Off This Super Lightweight Luggage Set
Score this Samsonite two-piece luggage set with a carry-on and a larger 29-inch bag for nearly 50% off this Cyber Monday. The soft-side set has smooth-rolling spinner wheels, multi-stage aluminum handles, and made of thick, durable polyester. They are also expandable and come with an incredible 10-year warranty.
52% Off A Best-Selling Smart Light Bulb
Use the Kasa app to control this smart light bulb from anywhere via your smartphone, or connect it to Alexa and Google Assistant so you can use voice commands. These bulbs are even dimmable so you can set just the right mood.
53% Off This Fan-Favorite Volumizing Hairspray
Grab this volumizing hairspray with hundreds of positive reviews for more than 50% off on Cyber Monday. "My hair doesn’t hold well with any hairspray really but this works great for my fine hair and doesn’t weigh it down," one reviewer raved. The medium-to-firm hold formula even helps improve your hair's resistance to humidity for 72 hours.
59% Off Nespresso Coffee & Espresso Maker
Make a variety of coffeehouse-style drinks easily at home with this Nespresso coffee maker and Aeroccino milk frother set so you're ready to start creating lattes and cappuccinos in addition to coffee and espresso. It even comes with 30 Nespresso capsules to get you started. Best of all, it's more than $150 off on Cyber Monday.
53% Off This Nioxin Hair Thickening Kit
This Nioxin hair thinning treatment set includes three pieces to prevent breakage, increase fullness, and even add a little texture in the process. It has a shampoo that thickens and cleanses hair, a scalp therapy conditioner that strengthens from root to tip, and a volumizing and shine-boosting treatment that you apply to your scalp after you've conditioned.
55% Off MDSolarSciences Mineral Tinted Crème Sunscreen
Get this tinted mineral sunscreen that's infused with skin-loving antioxidants like vitamin C and green tea for more than 50% off on Cyber Monday. Noncomedogenic and hypoallergenic, the lightweight formula with SPF 50 is water-resistant for up to 80 minutes, too.
Bustle may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently of Bustle's editorial and sales departments.