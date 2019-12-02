The Deepest Discounts On Cyber Monday Are Over 50% Off & Selling Out Fast

Cyber Monday is the ultimate day for online shopping. From tech and kitchen gadgets that make life so much easier to beauty and fashion must-haves, all of it can be had for so much less than the MSRP and without the crowds. But it's easy to fall into deal overload. That's why we've shifted through to find the very best of the best bargains.

For 50%, 60% — even 70% off, scroll on for the absolute deepest discounts on Amazon this Cyber Monday 2019. But don't sit on these, because many will sell out.

58% Off This Bulk First Aid Kit First Aid Only 10 Person First Aid Kit $21.45 $9 | Amazon See On Amazon This first aid kit from First Aid Only comes with enough medical supplies to treat minor bumps and bruises for 10 people — all in a weatherproof carrying case. Supplies include gauze pads, bandaids, latex gloves, and medical scissors. While the kit normally costs more than $20, you can get it for less than $10 on Cyber Monday.

71% Off This 5-Pack Of Calvin Klein Women's Cotton Underwear Calvin Klein Women's Cotton Stretch Logo Bikini Panty (5-Pack) $49 $13.99 | Amazon See On Amazon The bikini-style panties from Calvin Klein have the signature black-and-white logo waistband for a classic look. Made from 95% cotton, they're a breathable core basic — and this multi-colored multipack is more than 70% off its usual price during Cyber Monday.

57% Off This Best-Selling Electric Shaver From Braun Braun Electric Foil Shaver with Clean & Charge Station, Series 3 $139.99 $59.94 | Amazon See On Amazon This Braun Electric Foil Shaver is a best-seller, with over 1,500 five-star reviews on Amazon. It comes with a charging station and a brush so that you can keep it clean and fully-powered at all times.

50% Off AHAVA Dead Sea Mineral Bath Salt AHAVA Dead Sea Mineral Bath Salt, Eucalyptus $22 $10.99 | Amazon See On Amazon These AHAVA mineral bath salts come from the legendary Dead Sea and can be added to your bath to ease muscle tightness and soften your skin. They're rich in minerals like magnesium, sodium, calcium and potassium and are scented with eucalyptus for the ultimate relaxing experience. See all beauty deals.

57% Off The JBL Charge 4 Bluetooth Speaker JBL Charge 4 Bluetooth Speaker $229.95 $99.95 | Amazon See On Amazon What can't the JBL Charge 4 Bluetooth Speaker do? It's waterproof, can connect wirelessly to two devices, can play music for up to 20 hours on a single charge, and can also charge your phone. More than 1,100 Amazon users have rated it 4.5 stars, so you know it's good at everything it does. During Cyber Monday, get it in a variety of colors and patterns, from camo print to red, for less than $100. Click here to see all Bluetooth speakers and headphones deals.

50% Off This BISSELL ICONpet Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner BISSELL ICONpet Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner $399.99 $199.99 | Amazon See On Amazon This Bissell cordless vacuum is ridiculously versatile, with an option to be converted to a handheld or high-reach vac so you can reach countertops and ceiling cobwebs alike. It's also powerful enough to tackle pet hair, dirt, and grime, spinning at a speed of up to 420 miles per hour. And while the vac would normally set you back $400, it's on sale for just $200 during Cyber Monday. See all home deals.

59% Off AncestryDNA: Genetic Ethnicity + Traits Test AncestryDNA: Genetic Ethnicity + Traits Test $119 $49 | Amazon See On Amazon Get a deeper understanding of yourself, or help someone else on their journey with this DNA kit. And on Cyber Monday, you can get it for nearly 60% off. Simply mail back your saliva via the included collection container, and you'll get back a report that not only includes historical data about your ancestors and an ethnicity estimate, but details on dozens of your traits. See all health & personal care deals

55% Off The Powerbeats3 Wireless In-Ear Headphones Powerbeats3 Wireless In-Ear Headphones $199.95 $89.99 | Amazon See On Amazon The Powerbeats 3 wireless headphones are resistant to both water and sweat, which makes them perfect to use when you're working out. Not only do they have Bluetooth technology, they also have a 12-hour battery life and an option to do a "Fast Fuel" charge, in which you get an hour of playtime from just a five-minute charge. See all bluetooth speaker and headphones deals.

55% Off This Braun Beard Trimming Kit Braun BT3040 Beard Trimmer for Men $43.99 $19.94 | Amazon See On Amazon Whether you're buying a gift for a bearded loved one or just for yourself, the Braun BT3040 beard trimming kit is a worthwhile purchase, and it costs less than $20 on Cyber Monday. The kit includes a fully washable cordless hair clipper, two combs, and a Gillette ProGlide razor with sharp stainless steel blades that should last a lifetime. Get a closer shave than you could achieve with drugstore razors, with up to 60 minutes of run time on one eight-hour charge. See all health & personal care deals.

64% Off PÜR Fully Charged Mascara PÜR Fully Charged Mascara $22 $8 | Amazon See On Amazon Snag the highly-rated PÜR mascara for less than $10 during this Cyber Monday sale! Amazon reviewers have called it the "best mascara I've ever used," which is no surprise because the prestige mascara is a tubing formula that will help lift, define, and separate lashes without flaking or smudging. It's also infused with peptides and is free of parabens. Click here to see all beauty deals.

48% Off This 11.6-Inch Asus Chromebook ASUS Chromebook C202SA-YS02 11.6" $229 $119 | Amazon See On Amazon This ASUS Chromebook is lightweight and super thin, making it a great pick for college students, travelers, and anyone else who needs something portable. Powered by Google, it boasts features like a spill-resistant keyboard, up to 10 hours of battery life, an anti-glare display, and a 180-degree hinge so you can adjust the screen at any angle. At less than $150 during Cyber Monday, it's a steal. See all Chromebook deals

53% Off This Fan-Favorite Volumizing Hairspray SexyHair Big Spray & Play Volumizing Hairspray $15.26 $7.19 | Amazon See On Amazon Grab this volumizing hairspray with hundreds of positive reviews for more than 50% off on Cyber Monday. "My hair doesn’t hold well with any hairspray really but this works great for my fine hair and doesn’t weigh it down," one reviewer raved. The medium-to-firm hold formula even helps improve your hair's resistance to humidity for 72 hours. See all beauty deals

53% Off This Nioxin Hair Thickening Kit Nioxin Care System Kit $45 $21.25 | Amazon See On Amazon This Nioxin hair thinning treatment set includes three pieces to prevent breakage, increase fullness, and even add a little texture in the process. It has a shampoo that thickens and cleanses hair, a scalp therapy conditioner that strengthens from root to tip, and a volumizing and shine-boosting treatment that you apply to your scalp after you've conditioned. See all beauty deals

55% Off MDSolarSciences Mineral Tinted Crème Sunscreen MDSolarSciences Mineral Tinted Crème Broad Spectrum SPF 30, 1.7 oz $32 $14.50 | Amazon See On Amazon Get this tinted mineral sunscreen that's infused with skin-loving antioxidants like vitamin C and green tea for more than 50% off on Cyber Monday. Noncomedogenic and hypoallergenic, the lightweight formula with SPF 50 is water-resistant for up to 80 minutes, too. See all beauty deals