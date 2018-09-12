Apple held its annual keynote at the Steve Jobs Theater on the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California on Wednesday, Sept. 12. This year's keynote previewed a number of exciting new innovations, but one familiar product took the spotlight: the iPhone. Namely, the audience was given a peek into the forthcoming iPhone XS Max, a reworked version of the iPhone X, in addition to an affordable version. Bear in mind: there are a number of key differences between The iPhone Xs and the iPhone Xs Max.

During the annual Apple press conference, CEO Tim Cook offered attendees and live-streamers a sneak peek into what the tech giant has in store for upcoming releases. It was during past annual press conferences that late Apple CEO (and theater namesake) Steve Jobs revealed the iPod, the MacBook Air, and the iPhone to the world. While it goes without saying Apple has made countless strides in the tech sphere over the past two decades, some things don't change. The iPhone was once again a star of this year's conference, with Tim Cook and Philip Schciller revealing not one, not two, but three new iPhones — the iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max, and iPhone Xr. If you're leaning toward the Xs variations, consider the details when hunting for your new gadget.

Externally, both the iPhone Xs and The iPhone Xs Max boast some pretty impressive features. Both phones are made of surgical-grade stainless steel, are equipped with a super retina display, and come with the option of a silver, space gray, or gold finish. Plus, the glass that surrounds the phone (and is on the screen) is the most durable glass to ever be featured on an iPhone. Not only can clumsy, habitual phone droppers have some peace of mind when opting to go sans case, the IP68 protection on the exterior will protect a phone for up to thirty minutes in a maximum two feet of water. Or tea, or La Croix, or coffee, or rosé, for that matter.

As you might have guessed, the biggest difference between the two phones is size. The debate over whether bigger really is better has gone on for decades. With the creation of the iPhone Xs Max, Apple firmly takes one side.

The iPhone Xs Max has a 6.5 inch retina display compared with the 5.8 inch display on the iPhone XS. This bigger screen may seem like a simple adjustment, but in reality it changes the entire iPhone user experience. The Dolby HDR 10-equipped iPhone Xs Max has a "60 percent greater dynamic range than the iPhone X's display for photos," and is optimal for watching videos, editing photos, gaming.

This post is updating ...