The 'Drag Race All Stars' Season 5 Cast Includes Some Special Guests

The time has come for Drag Race: All Stars Season 5, and the cast includes a new twist. In addition to all of the queens returning to compete for another chance at the crown, the winner of each week's maxi-challenge will lip-sync against a surprise "lip-sync assassin" who is also an alum of the show. The assassins aren't competing long-term, but if the All Stars contestant wins, she has the power to eliminate one of the queens the judges have selected to be in the bottom and collect $10,000. If she loses, the rest of the queens vote together to send someone from the bottom home, and the $10,000 rolls over until an All Stars contestant does beat a lip-sync assassin.

Giving elimination power to winners isn't a new concept for All Stars, but the lip-sync assassin role is: Seasons 2, 4, and 5 had a similar format, but the final two queens simply competed against each other for the power of elimination, not a secret guest. It's a twist that's sure to keep the queens on their toes this season. Here's who's returning to the main stage to fight for a spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame.

Alexis Mateo

Alexis is a proud Puerto Rican queen whose greatness has blessed Drag Race Season 3 and All Stars 1. Needless to say, she's ready for the third time to be the charm so she can finally take home the crown.

Blair St Clair

You might recall Blair's subdued but charming persona from Drag Race Season 10. She's taken the last few years to really hone her confidence and it shows.

Derrick Barry

No, Britney Spears doesn't have a twin. Derrick has just perfected the impersonation — kind of to a fault in Season 8. Here's to hoping that she doesn't oops, do it again.

India Ferrah

India placed 10th in Drag Race Season 3, and is known for her final lip-sync in which her opponent Mimi Imfurst literally picked her up to move her out of the way. All Stars introduces "India 2.0," who's "remodeled and ready for action!"

Jujubee

After competing on Season 2 and All Stars 1, Jujubee is ready to bring some more good juju to the show.

Mariah Balenciaga

There's a reason her Instagram handle is @mug4dayz — Mariah Balenciaga knows how to paint. To use her own words from Season 3, prepare to gag on her eleganza during All Stars.

Mayhem Miller

Mayhem "The Drama" Miller learned her lesson from Season 10, and she refuses to play it safe this time around. "I didn't come here to crash the party," she said in her All Stars entrance. "I came here to end it."

Miz Cracker

It's time for dinnerrrrr! Miz Cracker is serving All Stars 5 with even more sophistication than in Season 10. Her perfectionism tripped her up during her first race, though, and there won't be any room for that this time around.

Ongina

It feels unjust that Ongina is only now making her All Stars debut. She set the stage for many queens to come with her Season 1 vigor and originality. Now, she and her iconic baldness are back.

Shea Couleé

Despite winning four main challenges in Season 9, Shea lost the Drag Race crown to Sasha Velour. Now she's "blaaack," per her All Stars entrance, and ready to claim what's rightfully hers.

If you thought Drag Race Season 9 was a tight competition, prepare to be gooped.