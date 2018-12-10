Whether you're planning a white elephant gift exchange amongst your coworkers in the office or with your closest of friends, finding a gift that fits the bill can be a challenge. Whether you're looking for funny gifts to appease the stressed-out people in your life or more practical gifts for your close friends, there's a perfect white elephant gift for everyone at Walmart.com.

But first, there are few things to consider. There's usually a budget, and typically that budget is pretty small to make the exchange affordable for everyone. There's also an unspoken rule that gifts should be thoughtful, unique, and have a sense of humor without being completely useless to the person receiving them. These secret gift exchanges are seriously fun and bring people closer together during the holidays. For help with yours, explore our favorite white elephant gifts under $25 from Walmart.com below.

For Your Anyone With An Incredible Nail Polish Collection, This Polish Holder Is A Must-Have

For The Wine Lover, This Wine Glass Holder Makes Their Favorite Hobby Portable

For The Friend Group That Loves Beauty, This Fan-Favorite Lip Mask Is A Perfect Gift

Laneige Berry Lip Sleeping Mask $20 Walmart This lip mask is a wintertime savior and makes the perfect stocking stuffer or office gift during the holidays. It's a great option for someone you don't know super well because it's an indulgent gift that's still practical—who doesn't need a lip treatment during the winter? Shop Now

For The Friend Who Is Obsessed With Pickles, Bless Their Tree With This Funny Ornament

Old World Christmas Pickle Glass Blown Ornament $8 Walmart Pickles are a food that you either love or hate. For your friend who will admit their love for pickles or not, this pickle ornament makes a funny gift that's really not a joke at all. Shop Now

For Your Type-A Friend Who Loves To Clean And Multitask, These Mop-Slippers Make The Perfect Gift

For Your Indecisive Friend, This Magic 8-Ball Makes A Funny (And Useful) Gift

For The Makeup-Fanatic In Your Life, The Perfect Makeup Brush Set

For Your Friend Who's Stuck In The '90s, A Throwback Lava Lamp

For The Coworker Who Relies On Their Bodega For Breakfast, Gift This Breakfast Sandwich Maker

Proctor Silex® Breakfast Sandwich Maker $19 Walmart This hilarious but highly-functional breakfast sandwich maker is a great gift for your friend who's always on-the-go. Save them a morning trip to their local bodega for a more convenient breakfast sandwich. Shop Now

For The Friend Who Always Smells Great, Try This 8-Piece Perfume Sampler

For The Coffee Snob, Try This Cute Pour Over Coffee Maker

