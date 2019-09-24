Jesse Pinkman may have started out as a relatively innocent boy at the start of Breaking Bad, but the new, full-length El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie trailer proves that everything he went through during those five seasons of the show have changed him — and not necessarily for the better. The two-minute clip teasing the upcoming Netflix original movie shows Jesse going through his very own Walter White transformation by shaving his head in the wake of his former mentor's death.

Given that this appears to take place immediately after the events of the Breaking Bad series finale, Jesse looks understandably shaken. But as the trailer progresses, he appears to grow more ready and confident for whatever obstacles are coming his way next. Perhaps that has something to do with the fact that he's once again reunited with two fan favorites, Skinny Pete (Charles Baker) and Badger (Matt L. Jones), who proved to be a great source of comic relief throughout the original series, which came to a close six years ago. However, these typically hilarious Albuquerque bros may have some growing up to do now that their friend is a suspect for murder after the bloodbath that took place at the compound.

Aside from that, though, it's difficult to discern what exactly is going on throughout the promo, leaving fans with more questions than answers. This is especially true when it comes to the mysterious figure who pops up at the end of the clip, who could prove to be a new ally for Jesse (or so he hopes). His face his never shown, so his identity remains unclear for the time being, but he is shown asking Jesse, “You ready?” Ready for what, exactly? That has yet to be determined, but Jesse doesn't even say the word "b*tch" at any point throughout the trailer, which means it's safe to say that the guy fans once knew is long gone at this point.

Some fans may be tempted to believe that the mystery figure is Bryan Cranston's Walter White, even though he appeared to have died at the end of the series. But before you start jumping to any conclusions, keep in mind that the previous promo seemed to confirm Walt's death since the broadcast announced that nine people were dead in the aftermath of the compound attack.

There had been eight gang members killed during that time, making Walt the ninth victim. That's not to say that the character won't pop up in flashback form at some point during the movie, but as far as present day storylines go, his fate seems pretty sealed. Theories are already starting to circulate about who it could be, though. TVGuide.com suggests that the voice sounds eerily familiar and could belong to actor Robert Forster, who played Ed, the vacuum repair guy who had a knack for helping people disappear. (He helped Walt and Saul out of tight binds on the show every now and then.)

Fans will just have to wait until the movie comes out on Oct. 11 to know for sure who this guy is. And while creator Vince Gilligan admitted to The Hollywood Reporter that he was concerned about disappointing viewers — "I'm hoping when the movie comes out, people won't say, 'Oh, man, this guy should've left well enough alone'" — it now feels safe to say that won't be the case. Watching these characters continue to break bad, never felt so good.