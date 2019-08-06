When it comes to sexy teen dramas, no other show delivers quite like the Netflix series Elite, which centers around the students of a fancy Spanish prep school called Las Encinas. The first season debuted back in October 2018, but now the streaming platform has finally revealed the Elite Season 2 premiere date with a steamy teaser that'll leave you seeing red (quite literally) while realizing that new episodes will be here before you know it.

Of course, fans were already well aware that the show was far from over. Just two weeks after making its Netflix debut, the series was renewed for a second season, guaranteeing that there would still be plenty of teen angst to look forward to down the line. The only question that remained was when will this blessed day would occur. But the teaser makes that detail very clear. Aside from showcasing all of the main characters as they stand around posing under red lighting, the promo shares that Season 2 will hit Netflix on Friday, Sept. 6. That means viewers only have a few more weeks to go until they can dive back into this exciting new world of cutthroat social dynamics and scintillating mystery.

Netflix on YouTube

Much like the premise of the show centers around secrets and lies, details about Season 2 are somewhat difficult to undercover. The teaser doesn't exactly give out many clues as to what these characters have been up to since fans last saw them, though the Season 1 finale left plenty of unresolved questions up in the air that are sure to dominate a decent portion of the upcoming season.

Will Nano go to jail for Marina's death? Will Nadia and Guzman finally get together at long last? What about Omar and Ander's relationship? Will Polo ever be revealed as the real killer? There are so many questions and not enough answers. Perhaps Season 2 will help to enlighten viewers with a little more information and give these storylines the closure they deserve.

Manuel Fernandez-Valdes/Netflix

Similar to the first season, Elite Season 2 will consist of a total of eight episodes, which means there's plenty of time to iron out these lingering plot points and introduce some new drama into the mix. Additionally, Elite's official Twitter account announced back in January that three new cast members would be joining the team. Jorge López, Georgina Amorós, and Claudia Salas will play the roles of Valerio, Cayetana, and Rebeca, respectively. How they will factor into these storylines remains to be seen, but odds are they'll only help to heighten this show's already thrilling plot twists and turns.

More and more details about Season 2 are sure to come out in the coming weeks. (Be on the lookout for a full-length trailer, which will more than likely get released prior to the start of the new season.) But until then, just sit back and take heart in knowing that your favorite new Netflix series is coming back very soon and odds are it'll be well worth the wait.