Whether it's chocolate-scented eyeshadow or strawberry-flavored blush, makeup with sweet-smelling fragrances can get the better of any beauty lover. Those who enjoy a delicious scent in their cosmetics will be quaking at the sight of the EOS Sprinkle Donut Super Soft Shea Lip Balm that’s set to launch for National Donut Day on June 7.

This sweet balm is only the second one to drop from EOS’ (that’s “Evolution of Smooth”) series of limited edition micro-batch drops, according to a press release from the brand. The Sprinkle Donut Lip Balm features hints of warmly-baked donuts, a vanilla bean glaze, and rainbow sprinkles. And the packaging is so spot on with the donut theme, there are even real rainbow sprinkles in the cap of the lip balm.

EOS’ Sprinkle Donut Balm is just as nourishing for your lips as it is cute. The balm contains shea butter to hydrate and maintain moisture in the lips.

As history has shown, the micro batches are super limited in supply. The cosmetics brand dropped its first micro-batch of balms for 4/20, unveiling its Happy Herb and Baked Brownie Lip Balms that sold out in less than 12 hours. So the micro batches have huge demand, and once they’re gone, they’re gone for good.

Turns out, the demand for the donut-scented lip balm is already a hot commodity before it's even launched because the waitlist for the limited edition balm already has 1,300 people in line.

The Sprinkles Donut Balm will retail for $4.99, and will be sold exclusively on EvolutionOfSmooth.com and only available while supplies lasts. So achieve those donut-scented lips while you can.

EOS Sprinkle Donut Super Soft Shea Lip Balm

EOS Sprinkle Donut Super Soft Shea Lip Balm $4.99 EOS Buy at EOS

Pastry-inspired lip balms aren't the only sweet scented lippie in the EOS lip lineup. The brand has a selection of lip balms specifically designed for targeted skin care needs. Shoppers can choose anything in the lip care section of the site which includes natural and organic balms, balms for visibly deep hydration, balms that are free of wax, shimmery and tinted lip balms, SPF-infused balms or medicinal lip balms. Plus, many of them are just as sweet and delicious as this donut balm.

Watermelon Frosé Stick & Sphere Lip Balm

watermelon frosé stick and sphere lip balm $5.99 EOS Buy at EOS

Even if it's well before 12 p.m. anywhere frosé lovers can pack on the scent in this watermelon frosé scented lip balm duo. Wearers will get all of the flavor without the hangover.

Guava Lip Scrub & Pina Colada Lip Balm

guava lip scrub and pina colada lip balm $7.99 EOS Buy at EOS

Lip balm lovers can even whip up a delicious lip care routine with this Guava Lip Scrub and Pina Colada Lip Balm duo. Both are infused with coconut oil to maintain moisture for up to 24-hours and retails for $7.99.

Wildberry And Mango Melon 2-Pack Lip Balm

wildberry and mango melon 2-pack lip balm $4.99 EOS Buy at EOS

As another addition to its Tropical Escape Collection, EOS brings lip lovers this fusion of wild berries like wild raspberries, blueberries, and blackberries as well as mango in a two pack balm set. Priced at $4.99, this super sweet lip balm will bring wearers the smell of tropical paradise for every application.

Whether makeup lovers crave donuts or fruit in their lip products, there's no doubt that EOS flavors will certainly bring out your sweet tooth.