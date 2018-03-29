If you haven't gotten over the Pokémon Go craze yet and are still in the mood to catch 'em all, then this new Pokémon shoe line will catch your interest. There's a FILA x Pokémon sneaker collab, bringing you white velcro kicks decorated with your favorite Pokémon characters. The great thing about these sneakers is that they're not too outlandish. While there's nothing wrong with having a maximalist eye, sometimes themed collaborations create such memorable designs that a person with a quieter aesthetic can't try them out. This time around, the new Pokémon sneakers were designed using the FILA Classic Kicks B sneakers as inspiration, using its low-top silhouette and adding in velcro straps for a '90s throwback touch.

The shoes come in five different colorways featuring five different characters, so you can choose the one that fits your aesthetic best. Since the shoe is all-white, the focus is on the heels, which features the embroidered Pokémon characters or Pokémon symbols. For a subtle splash of color, the heels feature the character's designated hue, which spills into the inside of the shoe. The tongue of the shoe also features a small embroidered Poké ball, bringing the theme together.

But the fun doesn't stop there: Once you buy them, the shoes come in a box painted like a Poké ball, making you feel like you actually caught your character.

There is one catch, though. Afterall, those Pokémon have a reputation for being elusive. The collab is only available at FILA locations in South Korea right now, and there has been no news on it going worldwide yet. However, if you purchase them through the retailer Harumio, they will deliver to the U.S. And you won't have to pay an expensive amount on shipping either, because delivery to the States is free. Harumio gets its products from official retail channels from the actual manufacturers (so in this case, FILA,) so you won't be getting knock-off shoes.

Check out all of the Court Deluxe Low Top Sneaker styles below.

Pikachu

Fila X Pokemon - Court Deluxe - Pikachu $120 Harumio The only sneaker that actually has the Pokémon face embroidered on the heel, this Pikachu shoe is too cute to pass up. Paying homage to the character, the pair comes in a yellow colorway that spills into the inside of the shoe. This one also has a review attached to it from someone who purchased it in March, where the reviewer wrote, "Had just received it in the mail. Took around 7 days after I ordered. They are comfortable to wear and the Pikachu pin is a nice touch!" They gave it five out of five stars. Buy Now

Squirtle

Fila X Pokemon - Court Deluxe - Squirtle $120 Harumio Squirtle, I choose you! The Squirtle sneakers come in a light blue colorway with a yellow tongue. The back features an embroidered water droplet to symbolize its character, and when you peek into the inside of the shoe, there is a Squirtle hiding, ready to be caught. Buy Now

Charmander

Fila X Pokemon - Court Deluxe - Charmander $120 Harumio For all you fire-loving people, the Charmander shoe comes in orange, and has a flame embroidered on the heel to represent the fire-breathing character. While the rest of the shoe is white and clean-cut, when you look inside you see a Charmander poised and ready at the base of the shoe. Buy Now

Bulbasaur

Fila X Pokemon - Court Deluxe - Bulbasaur $120 Harumio The Balbasaur kicks are a fresh, minty green, giving them a spring-like colorway. On the back there is a small leaf embroidered, and on the inside of the shoe there's a Bulbasaur ready in attack mode, its vines already flying. Buy Now

Jigglypuff

Fila X Pokemon - Court Deluxe - Jigglypuff $120 Harumio Featuring a light pink colorway in honor of the Pokémon, the Jigglypuff shoe features the pink character singing away on the inside of the shoe. This one might be a little hard to catch though, seeing how it's currently sold out! Buy Now

If you love Pokémon, these shoes are a fun way to express your obsession.