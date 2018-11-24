In 2018, all the internet needs is a new movie trailer for a Twitter war to ensue — especially one that involves a loyal boy band fandom. The first After trailer has Harry Styles fans pretty upset, and many are taking to Twitter to defend their favorite guy. Since the trailer dropped on Wednesday, the film adaptation of the best-selling YA romance novel is widely deemed a "teen 50 Shades of Grey." Although the wildly popular story is indeed Harry Styles fanfiction, his fans need people to know that the film's leading man is not based on Styles or his life, OK?

The five-part After book series began in 2013 by then-24-year-old author Anna Todd on the fan site Wattpad. The story chronicles a young woman, Tessa, who's an ambitious "good girl" (played by Josephine Langford) led astray by brooding and complicated bad boy Hardin (Hero Fiennes-Tiffin). (Harry Styles' name was changed to Hardin for the book series in 2014.) Hardin, with a "cocky British accent," tons of tattoos, and a "rude boy" persona, ultimately leads Tessa through a journey of sexual awakening and self-discovery. Needless to say, a number of sexual encounters take place.

Although audiences are definitely losing their minds over the trailer (in a holy-eff-I-can't-sleep-until-this-premieres sort of way), there are also a number of Harry Styles fans coming to his defense. Harry Styles wouldn't be this reckless with a woman, guys, jeez.

Get the point?

But of course, one can argue that if the role does deliver, Styles should really embrace it.

Like the 50 Shades phenomenon (which of course was fanfiction inspired by the Twilight series), After has been remarkably successful. The series includes five books: After (2014), After We Collided (2014), After We Fell (2014), After Ever Happily (2015), and Before (2015). According to Deadline, the After series has been viewed over 1.5 billion times on Wattpad and the books are available in 40 different countries. Publisher Simon & Schuster says Cosmopolitan called Anna Todd “the biggest literary phenomenon of her generation.”

In 2014, writer Anna Todd opened up about the story in a Cosmo interview titled, "This 25-Year-Old Turned Her One Direction Obsession Into a Six-Figure Paycheck." Ironically, Todd admitted she wasn't a die-hard One Direction or Styles fan to begin with. "She was already deep in the world of One Direction's online fan community, even though their music isn't her typical taste," the article stated. "The Fray is her absolute favorite band, but one day, after hearing their songs enough times, she decided to YouTube One Direction. She fell down the 1D 'black hole,' she said, and never came out."

She then decided to create something she hadn't seen before for fans like herself. "I was reading fan fiction but I had never read 'Punk Harry' fan fiction," Todd told the magazine. And from there, it was history.

Rapid Trailer on YouTube

The film adaptation was first announced in July. After was directed by Jenny Gage and written by Susan McMartin. While it's great the project is helmed by females, it'll be interesting to see how the film is received when it premieres, since the book series certainly has had a mixed response.

While it's difficult to argue the success of the stories, After has also been criticized for its portrayal of relationships. This, of course, could also be why Harry Styles' fans are feeling so defensive of the artist since the trailer premiere. One fan tweeted, "If you've been in a toxic/abusive/controlling relationship, do NOT watch #AfterMovie. If it's anything like the fanfic, it might seriously trigger you."

But as of now, the film promises that "life will never be the same" after the film premieres in April. If fans are lucky, they'll hear what Harry Styles has to say about that.