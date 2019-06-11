Forget one debate moderator — or even two. With 20 Democratic hopefuls participating in the first 2020 primary debates on NBC, MSNBC, and Telemundo in late June, the number of moderators is up, too. The first Democratic debate moderators number five in total and will take turns on the debate stage — save Lester Holt who will appear for the full two hours each night, according to Deadline.

The DNC-approved debates are scheduled to take place from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. on June 26 and 27 in Miami with 10 candidates taking the stage each night, The Hill reported. Both debates will have the same moderators asking questions: Lester Holt, José Diaz-Balart, Savannah Guthrie, Rachel Maddow, and Chuck Todd. Holt will be moderating in the first hour and will be joined by Guthrie and Diaz-Balart. In the second hour, Todd and Maddow will moderate, and Holt will join them.

Holt anchors NBC Nightly News, Diaz-Balart anchors Noticias Telemundo and NBC Nightly News Saturday, Guthrie is a co-host on Today, Maddow hosts her own primetime MSBNC show, and Todd hosts Meet the Press'. According to Politico, all the moderators except for Guthrie have experience from the 2016 debate cycle.

Holt moderated Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump's first general election debate, Todd and Maddow worked together on a Democratic primary debate between Clinton and Bernie Sanders, and Todd and Diaz-Balart hosted a Democratic primary forum between the two candidates.

