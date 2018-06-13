Thirsty folks, rejoice. The creative innovations blessing the beverage industry continue. The latest and greatest comes from BOM BOM Brands, an adult beverage company, which just introduced Fully Baked: an alcoholic drink made with hemp milk, they announced in a press release — the very first of its kind. Fully Baked is a gluten-free, dairy-free mixture of brownie and cookie flavors combined with premium Caribbean rum and made with hemp seed, with a 14.2 percent ABV. What results is a smooth and creamy alcoholic beverage that's more sustainable than its alternatives and suitable for people with gluten and dairy allergies. Best yet, there are no artificial flavors or preservatives.

As explained in the press release, the inspiration behind Fully Baked was the owners' favorite ice cream flavor: Half Baked. "We decided to take Half Baked all the way to Fully Baked," founders (and husband and wife team) Kevin Mowers and Eva Maria Janerus said in a statement.

Fully Baked joins two other BOM BOM beverages: Coco Mochanut, which is also gluten-free, and Nilli Vanilli, which is gluten-free and dairy-free, but instead made with almond milk.

Interesting creations indeed, and for thirsty dessert lovers who have special nutrition requirements or simply want to make more sustainable purchasing choices, Fully Baked sounds like a win.

To say hemp has been enjoying rising popularity would be an understatement, and it does indeed bring several benefits; but first, let's clear up one common misunderstanding.

Hemp And THC

Hemp comes from the marijuana plant, leaving many people wondering if that means it also contains THC — the active ingredient in marijuana that gets you high. Rest assured drinking hemp milk won't have you talking funny with the munchies. As the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency explains, the parts of the plant that are used for hemp and hemp products — which include the stems and seeds — don't contain any THC.

This means you can't get high consuming products made with hemp like Fully Baked. This might be the first time getting baked doesn't get you stoned. Mowers and Janerus jokingly said in the press release, "We are thrilled that talking about Fully Baked is no longer on a 'weed-to-know' basis."

The Sustainability Of Hemp

When it comes to milk alternatives, sustainability is another issue. Almond milk is one dairy-free alternative, but there are negatives to consider — for instance, the water it takes to produce it. A report from students at UCLA revealed while almond milk does emit fewer greenhouse gases than cow's milk (0.36 kg CO2e versus 1.67 kg CO2e), it uses significantly more water.

How much? Try 1,611.62 gallons of water to produce on liter of almond milk, versus 77 gallons of water to produce a liter of cow's milk. Furthermore, almonds are mostly grown in California, says the Guardian, which is no stranger to droughts.

Where does hemp fall on the spectrum of sustainability?

On the really, really good end.

According to the HuffPost, the production of hemp is earth-friendly for a number of reasons.

It can grow in a variety of climates and soil types.

It can be grown very closely together, reducing the amount of land needed.

It grows quickly.

It requires less water.

It actually improves soil health!

It's naturally resistant to most bugs, eliminating the need for pesticides and other dangerous chemicals.

This just barely scratches the surface (and doesn't even get into the nutritional benefits of hemp).

The positives of hemp give us all the more reason to opt for it when possible, and Fully Baked is the latest chance to do that. If you're sensitive to dairy or don't enjoy it, and if you're looking for a more eco-friendly way to satisfy your sweet tooth and maybe get a nice buzz going, this could be the beverage for you. Drink responsibly. Cheers!