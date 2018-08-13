In the most recent news regarding live-action remakes of beloved classics, Disney has just released the first photo of Disney's live-action Mulan. Chinese-American actress Crystal Liu, also known as Liu Yife, is set to play the iconic warrior who goes against her father's wishes and dresses as a man in order to take his place in the Chinese army, despite the fact that it could mean death if she gets caught.

A live action Mulan adaptation has been in the works at Disney for a while, but development stalled as the studio formally announced live action remakes of animated classics Aladdin, The Lion King, and the already-released The Jungle Book. News broke in March that the new movie would be pushed back to a 2020 release date, as opposed to the original late-2018 date.

Filming was also reported to begin this month, and Disney confirmed that with a tweet accompanying the first look at the title heroine. "Production has begun on live-action #Mulan," reads the tweet. In the photo, Liu is seen wielding a sword in a powerful stance, ready to take on anyone who dares to mess with Imperial China. Those villains will be played by Gong Li and Jason Scott Lee. Li will play a witch with unclear motives (so far) and Lee will play a warrior leader who is hell-bent on avenging the death of his father. By what means, fans don't know yet.

