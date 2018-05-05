Your first glimpse of the newest member of the British royal family is here. On Saturday, May 5, Kensington Palace's Twitter account posted the first official photos of Prince Louis and they are adorable. The first photo shows Prince Louis' big sister Princess Charlotte kissing the baby's forehead on her birthday on May 2 and the portrait was taken by their mother, Kate Middleton. The second photo was also taken by the Duchess of Cambridge and shows Prince Louis resting on a pillow.

Kensington Palace's Twitter account tweeted the following for the photo of Princess Charlotte and her new little brother:

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share two photographs of Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, taken by The Duchess at Kensington Palace.

This image was taken on 2nd May, on Princess Charlotte’s third Birthday.

So cute.

Kensington Palace followed up the photo of Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis with a solo portrait of the newborn prince, tweeting a message of thanks:

This image of Prince Louis was taken by The Duchess of Cambridge at Kensington Palace on 26th April.

The Duke and Duchess would like to thank members of the public for their kind messages following the birth of Prince Louis, and for Princess Charlotte’s third birthday.

Prince Louis, the most recent addition to the British royal family, was born on April 23 to parents Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, and Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge. The previous glimpse the public received of the new baby was when the Duke and Duchess exited St. Mary's Hospital with the newborn.

Prince Louis' birth was announced via the Kensington Palace Twitter, as well as in a very traditional way: a notice placed on the forecourt of Buckingham Palace. The following video of the event was tweeted by the British royal family's official Twitter account.

Then on April 27, Kensington Palace announced that Prince William and Kate named their third child's name to the public:

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to announce that they have named their son Louis Arthur Charles.

The baby will be known as His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge.

Prince Louis is the youngest child of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. His older sister Princess Charlotte just turned three years old on May 2 and his older brother Prince George is four years old. Prince Louis is fifth in the line of succession to the British throne. His father Prince William is second in line for the British throne.

The young prince joined the family right before another big event for the royal family. Prince William's brother Prince Harry is set to marry Meghan Markle, an American woman and former Hollywood actor, on May 19 at Windsor Castle. Preparations for the big day have been underway, with Kensington Palace posting many updates regarding the upcoming nuptials.

Most notably, Prince Harry had asked his brother Prince William to be his best man. The family announced this news on April 26:

The Duke of Cambridge is honoured to have been asked, and is very much looking forward to supporting his brother at St George's Chapel, Windsor on May 19th.

Prince Harry also served as Prince William's best man in his April 29, 2011 royal wedding to the Duchess of Cambridge at Westminster Abbey in London.

It's currently unknown if Prince Louis will make an appearance at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding on May 19. But this glimpse of the youngest member of the family is enough to make your heart swoon for a long time.