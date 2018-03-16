The First Thing You Should Do When You Wake Up In The Morning, Based On Your Sign

Your early morning routine is important, but thanks to our dear old friend the snooze button, many of us have a routine that's chaotic at best. But taking care of your body and making sure it has enough rest (I say as I'm not sure when I'll go to bed) is a big part of health and conscientiousness. But the other factor you may want to consider when it comes to your morning routine is a bit unexpected: astrologically, an element and quality that rules us, which may influence the first thing you should do when you wake up in the morning, based on your zodiac sign.

If you're a water sign (Cancer, Pisces, or Scorpio), you may prefer taking the time to be with your emotional and spiritual sides.

If you're fire (Leo, Aries, or Sagittarius) you love sparking others — but first you need to make sure you're the one burning brightest. Don't be afraid to really treat yourself, whether it's your brain or your physical body.

If you're an earth sign (Taurus, Virgo, or Capricorn), you aren't necessarily a clean freak, but you do like order and control. Waking up in the morning becomes a duty, not just a natural phenomenon. But your way of life is also very organized, and many have lots to learn from you.

If your sign is air (Gemini, Libra, or Aquarius), your motivation can come from any sort of venue, so let yourself embrace that spontaneity.

For more specifics about the signs' morning routines, read on:

Aries Giphy You have so much energy as the youngest soul in the zodiac. Take advantage of that and try a vigorous morning routine. If you like exercising, this is the ideal time to hit the gym — otherwise, take a walk around your neighborhood or do a little dance to your favorite sing to get the blood flowing. It'll help clear the cobwebs in your head for the rest of the day.

Taurus Giphy Take time to massage yourself and seriously enjoy that shower. You love your creature comforts. It's tiring to even exist half the time, but as a Taurus you make it seem so natural — it's because you know how to take comfort in the small things.

Gemini Giphy It's OK to check all your social media. As a Gemini, you need to feel plugged in to thrive, so don't shame yourself about being ultra-connected. You're not the kind of person whose attention span could last that song or TV episode anyway, so don't worry.

Cancer Giphy Make a mindful gratitude list. You flourish when you're reveling in appreciation, so thank the universe — or your own self — for all that you have. And be prepared to shower the world with that love today!

Leo Giphy Take the time to beautify — be it your own self, or the flowers in your apartment, or whatever bag you choose to wear with your outfit. Devote care to your aesthetic, because you're a fifth house ruler who will be feeling their best when everything in their orbit looks just-so.

Virgo Giphy Refresh yourself on your to-do list. It'll make you feel more organized and relieved. Virgos love details, and seeing the steps of your plan laid out is the best way to keep track of your progress as well.

Libra Giphy Clean your room. You need balance externally to feel good internally. Libras may find themselves intimidated by the strengths of people around them — by taking care of your space and giving yourself room to breathe, you'll appreciate your own inner and outer strengths, too.

Scorpio Giphy Journal about your dreams. Your intuition has been working all night — tune in and see what it's saying. It can say the wackiest things (like conjure up an image of singer St. Vincent and me frolicking down the street) or prophecy (your new coworker at work will be super nice... and wow, we were right!). You'll feel more grounded being in touch with those dreams, either way.

Sagittarius Giphy Take some time to read. You're so philosophical, so stimulate your brain as early as possible. Let yourself go down rabbit holes on Wikipedia pages, or find something random on your phone's book app, or keep a book of poetry by your bed — whatever strikes your fancy and energizes you.

Capricorn Giphy Eat breakfast. You need that energy to be in the zone. You're a go-getter boss, and among the hardest working of the signs — if anyone needs that fuel first thing in the morning, it's you. If you'd rather have your breakfast a bit later in the morning, at least have some water or a snack to get yourself going.

Aquarius Giphy Meditate. You're so intuitive that you need to center your energy before you can even handle everyone else's. Seriously. Aquariuses can pick up a lot, and you have to protect your auric field before others disrupt it after a long night of sleep.