The first trailer for CBS All Access' reboot of The Twilight Zone is here, and it's just as ominous as one would expect it to be. Hosted and executive produced by Get Out writer and director Jordan Peele, the new Twilight Zone is guaranteed to bring a new, daring sensibility to the classic series adored by science-fiction fans all over. Premiering on CBS All Access, the network's subscription streaming service, on April 1, The Twilight Zone Season 1 will consist of 10 episodes. Furthermore, each episode will cover different storylines and sci-fi plots, just like the original show, which ran from 1959 to 1964.

The new Twilight Zone trailer teases upcoming storylines, but with so much to cram into one minute and 30 seconds, the real revelations are the a-list cast Peele has assembled for this project. The trailer shows glimpses of Kumail Nanjiani, Sanaa Lathan, Steven Yeun, Adam Scott, John Cho, and more, as they navigate strange events in their lives. Events that, well, are quite peculiar.

Scott's character, for example, can't stop seeing the number 1015 everywhere. It's a flight number at the airport, that same flight's time of departure, and on the license plate of a Virginia State Trooper vehicle. "It's all the same number," Scott says in the trailer. "What are the odds of that?" In The Twilight Zone? The odds are actually probably pretty high.

CBS All Access on YouTube

Peele, an avid fan of sci-fi and horror, originally had reservations about reviving The Twilight Zone. "I was terrified. Why would I ever jump into the most established, pristine shoes in all of the genre?" he said in a 2018 interview with Variety. In the end, however, he decided to sign on to honor the legacy of Rod Sterling, the original creator and host of the classic series. "The realization, for me, was that it was an opportunity to attempt to continue with Sterling's mission," Peele said. He continued:

"If we approach it without ego and sort of bow to Sterling, that will hopefully suffice for our fellow Twilight Zone fans, but also bring back a show that I think is needed right now. Because it's a show that has always helped us look at ourselves, hold a mirror up to society."

Based on the trailer, it looks like this Twilight Zone's version of holding a mirror up to current society will include a eery Oval Office, time travel — "Did we go backwards — again?" asks a clearly terrified Lathan in the trailer — and altering realities. This manipulation or questioning of reality is a theme that was hinted at during The Twilight Zone's Super Bowl teaser. "When truth is not the truth," Peele asked the audience in the teaser, "what dimension are you even in?"

Whatever dimension Peele is in, fans can't wait to join him.

