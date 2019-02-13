If you didn’t see the polar vortex for yourself, you can still get chilly: Disney released the first teaser trailer for Frozen 2 on February 12, and things are looking much darker for Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, and Olaf. The highly anticipated sequel, coming to theaters November 22, has been six long years in the making, just as long as it's taken to get "Let It Go" out of your head.

Frozen 2 brings back its original cast with Kristen Bell as Anna, Idina Menzel as Elsa, Jonathan Groff as Kristoff, and Josh Gad as Olaf the snowman, all four of which can be spotted in the short trailer. In the teaser, Elsa is really embracing her role as an ice queen, practicing her powers on a stormy, rocky beach, literally freezing the ocean; Anna wields a sword, and Kristoff rides Sven like a horse. And of course, there's Olaf!

The synopsis for Frozen 2 says that “Elsa, Anna, Kristoff and Olaf are going far in the forest to know the truth about an ancient mystery of their kingdom,” and the new trailer teases just how far they will go from Arendelle, and not just distance-wise. Plus, the sisters' hair got a huge animation upgrade.

Walt Disney Animation Studios on YouTube

There are also two new faces shown in the trailer, who could be Evan Rachel Wood and Sterling K. Brown's characters, though nothing has been confirmed. You can only catch them for about two seconds; one is a little girl with red hair and the other a blonde boy that shoots straight up in the air out of a pile of leaves, by some magical power.

Walt Disney Animation Studios/YouTube

Speaking of leaves, autumn plays a big part in the Frozen 2 trailer — the gang stands on a hill covered with leaves overlooking an unknown town, and there's even a leaf that floats across the title at the end of the trailer. So at least for some of the sequel, Anna and Elsa won't be frozen, but more like comfortably cozy in a sweater. Or they would, if they weren't fighting strange magic far from the safety of Arendelle.

Back when Kristen Bell first started recording vocals for Frozen 2 in 2017, she told the Radio Times that the huge gap between the movies was because of the storytelling. “This is a deeper story, much like the first one,” Bell said. “Without being hyperbolic or dramatic, it’s a story that needs to be told next.” With all due respect to Bell, the trailer looks pretty dang dramatic, and thank goodness!

Walt Disney Animation Studios/YouTube

Frozen’s directors Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee, who also wrote the film, are back for the sequel. Lee was joined by screenwriter Allison Schroeder (Hidden Figures, Disney’s Christopher Robin) to write Frozen 2 after Lee was named the head of Walt Disney Animation Studios. Frozen 2 comes out November 22, almost exactly six years after the original hit theaters. But from the looks of the first teaser for Frozen 2, the sequel will have been worth the wait.