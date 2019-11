Do you want to build a snowman? Fans of Disney's smash hit Frozen will get a second chance to do so when Frozen 2 hits theaters November 22. The Frozen 2 voice cast features lots of returning favorites, including the original voices of sisters Anna and Elsa, ice harvester Kristoff, andliving snowman Olaf. Even treacherous prince Hans returns, though as he was banished from Arendelle, he'll probably show up once Elsa and Anna leave and head north on a journey to save their kingdom.

Since the film focuses on the origin of Elsa's powers, some smaller roles from Frozen were expanded for the sequel, notably that of the king and queen of Arendelle. Previously voiced by beloved character actor Maurice LaMarche (the Brain from Pinky and the Brain, among many others) and Frozen director Jennifer Lee respectively, the king and queen are now voiced by actors Alfred Molina and Evan Rachel Wood.

On their journey, the sisters and Kristoff encounter the Northuldra tribe and members of their own kingdom who became trapped in an enchanted forest. The majority of new voice actors are members of the Northuldra tribe, who are wary of Arendelle and its people as they were burned in the past. To find out the how and why, you'll have to watch Frozen 2 unfold for yourself. But in the meantime, get familiar with the faces behind the voices, old and new.

Kristen Bell as Anna Jesse Grant/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kristen Bell is back as Anna, the ever-optimistic younger sister of Elsa and Princess of Arendelle.

Idina Menzel as Elsa Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images Idina returns as magically gifted Elsa, ruler of Arendelle and older sister of Anna.

Jonathan Groff as Kristoff Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Groff returns as Kristoff, the sturdy, straight-shooting ice harvester (best pal Sven's likely tagging along).

Evan Rachel Wood as Queen Iduna Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage/Getty Images Frozen director Jennifer Lee originally voiced Queen Iduna, mother of Elsa and Anna, but Evan Rachel Wood takes over for what appears to be an expanded role.

Sterling K. Brown as Lieutenant Mattias VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images Brown plays new character Mattias, a member of the Arendelle Guard trapped in the Enchanted Forest for 30 years.

Josh Gad as Olaf Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images Gad returns as the lovable living snowman.

Santino Fontana as Hans Gary Gershoff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Fontana returns as the scheming prince Hans.

Jason Ritter as Ryder Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Ritter voices new character Ryder, a member of the Northuldra tribe whose love of reindeer rivals even Kristoff's.

Jeremy Sisto as King Runeard Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage/Getty Images Sisto voices King Runeard, grandfather to Elsa and Anna, father of King Agnarr.

Martha Plimpton as Yelana Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images Plimpton plays the de facto leader of the Northundra, Yelana.

Rachel Matthews as Honeymaren VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images Matthews plays free spirit and Northundra tribe member Honeymaren.

Alfred Molina as Agnarr Michael Tran/FilmMagic/Getty Images Molina picks up the role formerly played by Maurice LaMarche as King Agnarr, father of Anna and Elsa.