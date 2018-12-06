The 2019 Golden Globes aren't until Jan. 6, but the show is still kicking off awards season with it's nominations announcement. The 2019 Golden Globe nominees were announced early on Thursday morning, Dec. 6, and just one day after the announcement that Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh would be co-hosting the big event. And, as if that weren't enough to get you excited for awards season, the full list of the 2019 Golden Globe nominees will definitely do the trick.

This year, the HFPA announced a new annual Television award, which HFPA President Meher Tatna likened to their Cecil B. DeMille Award, traditionally given for accomplishments in film. But before giving more details, they went straight into the nominations.

Of course, Hollywood isn't all about the trophies, but it's still pretty cool to see your faves win stuff. And, as the Golden Globes prepares to celebrate all the best in entertainment of 2018, it's important to remember that not every movie or TV show gets the love they deserve. There will always be Golden Globes snubs and surprises. That said, the nominations announced the morning of Dec. 6 delivered a lot of nominees that were expected.

TV

Best Television Series — Drama

The Americans

Bodyguard

Homecoming

Killing Eve

Pose

Best Television Series — Comedy or Musical

Barry

The Good Place

Kidding

The Kominski Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Best Television Limited Series Or Motion Picture Made For Television

The Alienist

The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Escape at Dannemora

Sharp Objects

A Very English Scandal

Best Performance By An Actress In A Limited Series Or TV Movie

Amy Adams — Sharp Objects

Patricia Arquette — Escape at Dannemora

Connie Britton — Dirty John

Laura Dern — The Tale

Regina King — Seven Seconds

Best Performance By An Actor In A Limited Series Or TV Movie

Antonio Banderas — Genius: Picasso

Daniel Brühl — The Alienist

Darren Criss — The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Benedict Cumberbatch — Patrick Melrose

Hugh Grant — A Very English Scandal

Best Performance By An Actor In A Supporting Role In A Limited-Series or TV Movie

Alan Arkin — The Kominski Method

Kieran Culkin — Succession

Edgar Ramirez — The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Ben Whishaw — A Very English Scandal

Henry Winkler — Barry

Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Series — Musical Or Comedy

Kristen Bell — The Good Place

Candice Bergen — Murphy Brown

Alison Brie — Glow

Rachel Brosnahan — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Debra Messing — Will & Grace

Best Performance By An Actor In A Television Series – Musical Or Comedy

Sacha Baron — Cohen Who Is America

Jim Carrey — Kidding

Michael Douglas — The Kominsky Method

Donald Glover — Atlanta

Bill Hader — Barry

Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Series — Drama

Caitriona Balfe — Outlander

Elisabeth Moss — The Handmaid's Tale

Sandra Oh — Killing Eve

Julia Roberts — Homecoming

Keri Russell — The Americans

Film

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Crazy Rich Asians

The Favourite

Green Book

Mary Poppins Returns

Vice

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Black Panther

Blackkklansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

If Beale Street Could Talk

A Star Is Born

Best Director — Motion Picture

Bradley Cooper — A Star is Born

Alfonso Cuarón — Roma

Peter Farrelly — Green Book

Spike Lee — BlacKkKlansman

Adam McKay — VICE

Best Screenplay — Motion Picture

Alfonso Cuarón — Roma

Deborah Davis, Tony McNamara — The Favourite

Barry Jenkins — If Beale Street Could Talk

Adam McKay — VICE

Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrely — Green Book

Best Performance By An Actress In A Motion Picture – Drama

Glenn Close — The Wife

Lady Gaga — A Star Is Born

Nicole Kidman — Destroyer

Melissa McCarthy — Can You Ever Forgive Me?

E. Rosamund Pike — A Private War

Best Performance By An Actress In A Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Emily Blunt — Mary Poppins Returns

Olivia Colman — The Favourite

Elsie Fisher — Eighth Grade

Charlize Theron — Tully

Constance Wu — Crazy Rich Asians

Best Supporting Actress – Motion Picture

Amy Adams — Vice

Claire Foy — First Man

Regina King — If Beale Street Could Talk

Emma Stone — The Favourite

Rachel Weisz — The Favourite

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Bradley Cooper — A Star Is Born

Willem Dafoe — At Eternity's Gate

Lucas Hedges — Boy Erased

Rami Malek — Bohemian Rhapsody

John David Washington — BlackkKlansmen

Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Christian Bale — Vice

Lin-Manuel Miranda — Mary Poppins Returns

Viggo Mortensen — Green Book

Robert Redford — The Old Man & The Gun

John C. Reilly — Stan & Ollie

Best Performance By An Actor In A Supporting Role

Mahershala Ali — Green Book

Timothée Chalamet — Beautiful Boy

Adam Driver — BlacKkKlansman

Richard E. Grant — Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell — VICE

Best Foreign Language Film

Capernaum (Lebanon)

Girl (Belgium)

Never Look Away (Germany)

Roma (Mexico)

Shoplifters (Japan)

Best Motion Picture — Animated

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Best Original Song

"All The Stars" — Black Panther

"Girl In The Movies" — Dumplin'

"Requiem For a Private War" — A Private War

"Revelation" — Boy Erased

"Shallow" — A Star Is Born

Best Original Score

Marco Beltrami — A Quiet Place

Alexandre Desplat — Isle of Dogs

Ludwig Göransson — Black Panther

Justin Hurwitz — First Man

Marc Shaiman — Mary Poppins Returns

