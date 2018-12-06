The Full 2019 Golden Globes Nominee List, From Drama To Comedy-Musical
The 2019 Golden Globes aren't until Jan. 6, but the show is still kicking off awards season with it's nominations announcement. The 2019 Golden Globe nominees were announced early on Thursday morning, Dec. 6, and just one day after the announcement that Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh would be co-hosting the big event. And, as if that weren't enough to get you excited for awards season, the full list of the 2019 Golden Globe nominees will definitely do the trick.
This year, the HFPA announced a new annual Television award, which HFPA President Meher Tatna likened to their Cecil B. DeMille Award, traditionally given for accomplishments in film. But before giving more details, they went straight into the nominations.
Of course, Hollywood isn't all about the trophies, but it's still pretty cool to see your faves win stuff. And, as the Golden Globes prepares to celebrate all the best in entertainment of 2018, it's important to remember that not every movie or TV show gets the love they deserve. There will always be Golden Globes snubs and surprises. That said, the nominations announced the morning of Dec. 6 delivered a lot of nominees that were expected.
TV
Best Television Series — Drama
- The Americans
- Bodyguard
- Homecoming
- Killing Eve
- Pose
Best Television Series — Comedy or Musical
- Barry
- The Good Place
- Kidding
- The Kominski Method
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Best Television Limited Series Or Motion Picture Made For Television
- The Alienist
- The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
- Escape at Dannemora
- Sharp Objects
- A Very English Scandal
Best Performance By An Actress In A Limited Series Or TV Movie
- Amy Adams — Sharp Objects
- Patricia Arquette — Escape at Dannemora
- Connie Britton — Dirty John
- Laura Dern — The Tale
- Regina King — Seven Seconds
Best Performance By An Actor In A Limited Series Or TV Movie
- Antonio Banderas — Genius: Picasso
- Daniel Brühl — The Alienist
- Darren Criss — The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
- Benedict Cumberbatch — Patrick Melrose
- Hugh Grant — A Very English Scandal
Best Performance By An Actor In A Supporting Role In A Limited-Series or TV Movie
- Alan Arkin — The Kominski Method
- Kieran Culkin — Succession
- Edgar Ramirez — The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
- Ben Whishaw — A Very English Scandal
- Henry Winkler — Barry
Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Series — Musical Or Comedy
- Kristen Bell — The Good Place
- Candice Bergen — Murphy Brown
- Alison Brie — Glow
- Rachel Brosnahan — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Debra Messing — Will & Grace
Best Performance By An Actor In A Television Series – Musical Or Comedy
- Sacha Baron — Cohen Who Is America
- Jim Carrey — Kidding
- Michael Douglas — The Kominsky Method
- Donald Glover — Atlanta
- Bill Hader — Barry
Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Series — Drama
- Caitriona Balfe — Outlander
- Elisabeth Moss — The Handmaid's Tale
- Sandra Oh — Killing Eve
- Julia Roberts — Homecoming
- Keri Russell — The Americans
Film
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
- Crazy Rich Asians
- The Favourite
- Green Book
- Mary Poppins Returns
- Vice
Best Motion Picture – Drama
- Black Panther
- Blackkklansman
- Bohemian Rhapsody
- If Beale Street Could Talk
- A Star Is Born
Best Director — Motion Picture
- Bradley Cooper — A Star is Born
- Alfonso Cuarón — Roma
- Peter Farrelly — Green Book
- Spike Lee — BlacKkKlansman
- Adam McKay — VICE
Best Screenplay — Motion Picture
- Alfonso Cuarón — Roma
- Deborah Davis, Tony McNamara — The Favourite
- Barry Jenkins — If Beale Street Could Talk
- Adam McKay — VICE
- Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrely — Green Book
Best Performance By An Actress In A Motion Picture – Drama
- Glenn Close — The Wife
- Lady Gaga — A Star Is Born
- Nicole Kidman — Destroyer
- Melissa McCarthy — Can You Ever Forgive Me?
- E. Rosamund Pike — A Private War
Best Performance By An Actress In A Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
- Emily Blunt — Mary Poppins Returns
- Olivia Colman — The Favourite
- Elsie Fisher — Eighth Grade
- Charlize Theron — Tully
- Constance Wu — Crazy Rich Asians
Best Supporting Actress – Motion Picture
- Amy Adams — Vice
- Claire Foy — First Man
- Regina King — If Beale Street Could Talk
- Emma Stone — The Favourite
- Rachel Weisz — The Favourite
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
- Bradley Cooper — A Star Is Born
- Willem Dafoe — At Eternity's Gate
- Lucas Hedges — Boy Erased
- Rami Malek — Bohemian Rhapsody
- John David Washington — BlackkKlansmen
Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
- Christian Bale — Vice
- Lin-Manuel Miranda — Mary Poppins Returns
- Viggo Mortensen — Green Book
- Robert Redford — The Old Man & The Gun
- John C. Reilly — Stan & Ollie
Best Performance By An Actor In A Supporting Role
- Mahershala Ali — Green Book
- Timothée Chalamet — Beautiful Boy
- Adam Driver — BlacKkKlansman
- Richard E. Grant — Can You Ever Forgive Me?
- Sam Rockwell — VICE
Best Foreign Language Film
- Capernaum (Lebanon)
- Girl (Belgium)
- Never Look Away (Germany)
- Roma (Mexico)
- Shoplifters (Japan)
Best Motion Picture — Animated
- Incredibles 2
- Isle of Dogs
- Mirai
- Ralph Breaks the Internet
- Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Best Original Song
- "All The Stars" — Black Panther
- "Girl In The Movies" — Dumplin'
- "Requiem For a Private War" — A Private War
- "Revelation" — Boy Erased
- "Shallow" — A Star Is Born
Best Original Score
- Marco Beltrami — A Quiet Place
- Alexandre Desplat — Isle of Dogs
- Ludwig Göransson — Black Panther
- Justin Hurwitz — First Man
- Marc Shaiman — Mary Poppins Returns
