When you star on Game of Thrones, you need to be prepared for a good ribbing every now and then. Sophie Turner revealed that the Game of Thrones cast tease Kit Harington about his hair and his obsession with ensuring that it always looks perfect before he hits a red carpet. According to InStyle, the actress revealed that not only does Harington have the best hair in the cast, but that he also spends the most time and effort on his luscious locks.

"He probably takes the most care of his hair out of like everyone on the show I know," Turner said in a recent interview with the outlet. "He’s obsessed." And because the GOT cast are such good friends in real life, Harington's need to perfect his hair hasn't gone unnoticed by the rest of the group.

"Before red carpets you would always see him scrunching the ends of his curls to make sure they’re perfect," Turner continued, revealing, "We all take the piss out on him for that."

Sadly for the cast, it seems as if Harington's obsession with his long locks is over; the actor has often spoken about how he planned to cut his hair once filming wrapped on the finale season of Game of Thrones. "I’d like to step away and enjoy the obscurity, cut my hair, make myself less recognizable as the character, and go do and some other things with a completely new look and tone," he told Entertainment Weekly in June.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

He continued, "The beard will be harder to get rid of — I quite like the beard. I like having the long hair and beard both, but it will be like ritualistic thing. I can’t go into my next role looking the same. This role was brilliant, but I’ll need to get rid of Jon Snow."

Harington has recently been spotted out with a much different 'do — he's currently starring in a production of Sam Shepard's True West on London's West End, and has traded his famous curls and beard for a much more 1970s-appropriate short cut and mustache. In a recent interview with GQ Australia, Harington described his new look as "a reset out of Thrones mode."

Of course, Turner's interview is far from the first time that the Game of Thrones cast and crew have teased Harington for caring about his looks. In 2016, creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss told Entertainment Weekly that they pranked the actor by telling him that Jon would be horribly disfigured at the end of Season 1. At the end of that first season, there's a scene where Jon sets a fire at Castle Black in order to defend Lord Commander Mormont, but the writers handed Harington a different version of the scene.

According to Weiss, the pair told Harington that "HBO was worried the Jon Snow storyline was too Harry Potter, and they wanted to do something to make it darker," explaining that they wrote a scene where Jon would catch on fire and be disfigured by burns. His hair would be burned off completely, along with half of his face, leaving his teeth visible through the burned, blistered skin.

"[We said] they thought he was such a strong actor that he could handle it," Weiss explained of the prank. "We kept this up until we started laughing. He was a remarkably good sport about the whole thing."

Clearly, Harington's good looks have been the source of plenty of friendly teasing over the years on the Game of Thrones set. And while his famous locks might be gone, his scruffy, iconic Jon Snow look will live on forever, whenever fans rewatch episodes of the show.