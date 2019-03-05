The moment you've all been waiting for is finally here. The official, full-length Game of Thrones Season 8 trailer has now dropped and it's just as epic and you wanted it to be. Not only does it show the return of all your favorite characters, most of whom are sharing screen time for the first time in a very long time, but it also shows the dead finally arriving at Winterfell and it's enough to make chills run up and down your spine.

The war for the Iron Throne has been the focal point of pretty much every season, but if the Season 8 trailer tells us anything it's that the Iron Throne is being put on the back burner for now (well, for everyone except Cersei that is) because there's a new villain to take care of first if anyone hopes to have any chance of sitting on any throne in the near future. The war they're all preparing for isn't just for some silly crown — it's for humanity itself. Westeros is in more danger than it has ever been before and the severity of the situation can be felt all throughout the two-minute clip. War and winter aren't just coming: they're officially here.

GameofThrones on YouTube

Considering that there's a lot to unpack in this new footage, let's break down some of the most noteworthy moments to help get a better sense of what we know so far.

Arya Is Running From Something... Or Someone

HBO

It's hard to picture the youngest Stark sibling of being scared of anything these days, so what is it that's making her flee in such terror. Most likely it's the same thing (or person) that caused that nasty wound on her forehead.

She's Also Adding A New Face To Her Collection

HBO

As the scene shows Arya running down dark corridors, her voiceover says: "I know death. He's got many faces. I look forward to seeing this one." Cut to Arya pointing a dagger at someone. Could this be the person that she runs away from? She doesn't have a bloody forehead yet, so this could be how it comes to happen.

Tormund & Beric Live

HBO

It was pretty much known already that these guys survived the devastating collapse of The Wall, but it's good to have actual video proof of this nonetheless.

Could Sam & Bran Be Telling Jon The Truth About His Heritage?

HBO

"Everything you did brought you where you are now, where you belong: home," Bran is shown telling someone while Sam hesitantly looks on. It's unclear who Bran is speaking to at the time, but his words indicate that it could be Jon. Is this the moment he finds out who his parents really were? It's difficult to say from just this short interaction alone, but it's definitely possible.

More to come...