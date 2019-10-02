A topic that incites the most passionate debates is who should be the next James Bond. The top favorites to play the iconic suave spy after Daniel Craig is done include Idris Elba, Tom Hardy, Richard Madden, and Henry Golding. And if he's at all interested in playing the character, Golding just made a strong case for his casting. The Gentlemen trailer proves Henry Golding has what it takes to be the next James Bond.

The Gentlemen follows Mickey Pearson (Matthew McConaughey), an American expat in London who's desperately trying to hold onto his marijuana business as a younger rival (Golding) attempts to take over the industry and even tries to steal his business outright. "You’re out of touch, and I would like you to consider an offer,” Golding’s character sneers in the trailer, but Pearson doesn't budge: “I am not for sale.”

From there, the trailer is filled with the trademarks of a posh, yet ruthless, action-packed film, including blackmail, kidnapping, an unknown man plummeting to his death, that dry yet cutting British humor, and, of course, particularly detailed costumes. The new movie, written and directed by Guy Ritchie, features a star-studded ensemble in addition to McConaughey and Golding, including, Charlie Hunnam, Michelle Dockery, Jeremy Strong, Hugh Grant, and Colin Farrell.

Ever since his breakout film role as the heartthrob of Crazy Rich Asians, Golding has been a top contender among fans and critics alike to become the next James Bond. He would be filling the shoes that will be left by Daniel Craig once he completes the 25th Bond film, No Time to Die. The fact that he looks very dashing in a suit only fuels their passion.

The actor has always played coy when it comes to talks that he's in the running to be the next Bond. "He's a cultural icon, that's all I can say," he told The Associated Press on the red carpet in June 2019 when asked about the speculation. But given how he handles weapons and fires bullets seemingly faster than the speed of light in The Gentlemen trailer, he might have just submitted one great audition tape without even trying.

After directing the fantastical live-action remake of Aladdin, Ritchie is back in his element of suave yet cunning action-comedy movies, but he had a more noble goal in mind while creating the film. "What I wanted to do was to bring subcultures together from both sides of the Atlantic,” Ritchie told Entertainment Weekly in an interview.

“An American comes to England to be clever and get a job in the conventional fashion, but then takes his smarts through his connections at Oxford and realizes there’s more money to be made in the marijuana game, and capitalizes on the entrepreneurial New World spirit with the comfortable and exciting juxtaposition of British aristocracy," he explained. "So what I wanted was British aristocracy, New World American drive, and all of the fun to be had with bringing those two worlds together."

Sounds like the perfect genre for Golding to display his Bond abilities. Hollywood, now it's your move.