Las Vegas may usually be the place where one leaves all their worries behind, but if the GLOW Season 3 trailer is any indication, the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling are going to face a lot of heartache and stress among all the glitz and glamor that Sin City has to offer. Netflix released the first full-length trailer for the new season on Monday, which features the titular wrestlers adjusting to life on tour. And while business appears to be booming — they're seen performing in front of massive crowds at the Fan-Tan Hotel and Casino — there's still a lot they need to work through about themselves and what they really want out of life.

“I have a job. I have a boyfriend. And somehow, I still feel lost,” Ruth is shown telling Debbie in the video. Her confusion may have something to do with the complicated relationship she's developed with the team manager Sam. Because even though she rejected the idea of a romance blooming between the two of them at the end of Season 2, they still seem to be pretty chummy in Vegas, which could culminate in some drama outside of the wrestling ring. Meanwhile, Debbie is also struggling with her own set of problems as well — like the fact that she misses her son and the guilt she feels about being away from him for so long.

Netflix on YouTube

On a more positive note, though, fans are given a glimpse at Geena Davis' character who will portray Sandy Devereaux St. Clair, the entertainment director of Fan-Tan Hotel and Casino. And yes, in case there was any doubt in your mind, she's absolutely fabulous in this role and should make for a great addition to an already stellar cast. According to TVLine, Davis will be featured in five out of the 10 episodes of Season 3 and odds are she's going to make every single moment a memorable one. Her wardrobe alone is already iconic.

Netflix

During a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, the cast and creators teased a little more in depth about what fans can expect for the upcoming season. “This season feels unlike anything we’ve shot before and we really embrace all the things that are Vegas, you know? Kind of the danger, the excitement, the sex, the raciness,” Alison Brie, who plays Ruth Wilder, shared with the outlet. “I think there’s a lot of debauchery in season 3.”

Meanwhile, co-creator and showrunner Liz Flahive assure fans that despite all of the recent Netflix cancelations these days, they have no intention of having Season 3 be their last. “I will say on record: season 3 is not where we intend to end our story.” Flahive stated to EW. “We did not build this season thinking ‘Netflix seems to be canceling shows after three seasons, we should create an ending that could be an ending.’ This is not the ending of our series.”

Let's hope that turns out to be the case. In the meantime, all 10 episodes of GLOW Season 3 will hit Netflix on Aug. 9.