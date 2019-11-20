The biggest shopping weekend of the year is upon us, but before you ready your wallets for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, consider shopping the Gold Rush, a 48-hour sale supporting Asian American and Pacific Islander founders, many of whom are behind some of your favorite fashion and beauty companies. From Nov. 20 through Nov. 22, you'll be able to score major deals from K-Beauty retailers like Soko Glam, Glow Recipe, and Peach & Lily, as well as fashion brands 3.1 Phillip Lim, Prabal Gurung, Asian American Girl Club, and Dagne Dover.

But what is the Gold Rush? And why is it happening? This shopping event was created by Gold House, the largest collective of Asian American cultural leaders. You may be familiar with the organization's #GoldOpen movement, which helped drive support for movies like Crazy Rich Asians, Parasite, The Farewell, and Searching (all of which were brought to life by Asian directors, writers, and actors). According to a press release, Gold Rush was created in response to Harvard Business Review's report that Asians are the least likely to get promoted to management. However, in the last decade, Asian founders and leaders created nearly 20% of businesses valued over $1 billion, totaling to more than 2 million AAPI-owned businesses today — 39% of which are led by women. The Gold Rush sale isn't just an opportunity to nab your beloved Glass Skin Refining Serum for 30% off — it's your chance to learn about other incredible Asian American-founded brands and support the AAPI community.

These deals are no joke either — many of the participating brands are offering up to 50% off their goods, which typically never go on sale at all. What's more, each company will also select one winner to receive a once-in-a-lifetime gift, like a fashion week experience, a private pre-order of a runway collection, or a skin consultation with a beauty brand founder. They will be viewable at goldhouse.org/GoldRush on Monday.

Here is just a sample of what you can snag during this epic shopping event.

Glass Skin Refining Serum Glass Skin Refining Serum $39 | Peach & Lily See Now On Peach & Lily Discount: Stock up on Peach & Lily's game-changing Glass Skin Refining Serum for 30% off. Use code: GOLDRUSHVIP. Gift: The highest Peach & Lily Gold Rush spender will receive a personalized skin care consultation with our Founder & CEO, Alicia Yoon, along with a 25% year-long discount on all products.

Soko Glam 5-Step Brightening Set Soko Glam 5-Step Brightening Set $95 | Soko Glam See Now On Soko Glam Discount: Learn how to achieve Charlotte Cho's gorgeous skin with Soko Glam's 5-Step Brightening Set for 37% off. Use code: GOLDRUSHVIP. Gift: A 1-on-1 skin care consultation with founder Charlotte Cho including a 10-step customized skin care routine.

Glow Recipe Glowing Mask Duo with a Pink Mesh Pouch Glow Recipe Glow Baby Glow Kit $29 | Glow Recipe See Now On Glow Recipe Discount: Snag the Glowing Mask Duo with a Pink Mesh Pouch for free with any purchase over $40. Use code: GOLDRUSHVIP. Gift Description: The customer who spends the highest amount in a single order will win a year’s supply of the full Glow Recipe range and a custom skin care consultation with one of the founders.

Asian American Girl Club Asian American Girl Club Unisex White Tee $28 | Asian American Girl Club See Now On AAGC Discount: Receive 25% off Asian American Girl Club's original logo tee in black or white. Use code: GOLDRUSHVIP. Gift: The Top Gold Rush AAGC spender will receive a gift package with the entire AAGC logo line, plus a handwritten note from founder Ally Maki.

3.1 Phillip Lim Alix Mini Top Handle Satchel $695 | 3.1 Phillip Lim See Now On 3.1. Phillip Lim Discount: Receive 15% off a select assortment of 3.1. Phillip Lim pieces here. Use code: GOLDRUSHVIP. Gift: Standard tier (spend $2.5K and receive 20% off your next order code plus a chance to win 2 tickets to the February runway show); Premium tier (spend $20K and receive a fashion week experience including lunch with the CEO and up to 20 friends, shopping and personal styling at Great Jones boutique, private pre-order of runway collection, and two runway show tickets.)

Prabal Gurung I Am An Immigrant Tee $195 | Prabal Gurung See Now On Prabal Gurung Discount: Get 20% off all products during the 48-hour flash sale. Use code: GOLDRUSHVIP. Gift: A signature hand dyed knit from the collection for the highest Gold Rush spender.