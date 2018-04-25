After evading authorities for more than 40 years, a notorious serial killer and rapist who terrorized communities across California in the '70s and '80s may finally have been caught. Authorities in Sacramento are believed to have arrested a suspect in the Golden State Killer case, the Sacramento Bee reported Wednesday. The suspect is alleged to have carried out at least 12 homicides, 45 rapes, and more than a hundred home invasions over the course of ten years. Here's what you need to know about the Golden State Killer case.

Although authorities have not confirmed the identity of the suspect, an FBI spokesperson confirmed to CNN that authorities had arrested a person believed to be the Golden State Killer. Billy Jensen, one of the writers who helped finish true-crime writer Michelle McNamara's book on the subject, also told The Daily Beast that a man arrested Wednesday by the Sacramento County Sheriffs Department on two counts of murder is a suspect in the decades-old case. According to NBC News, authorities have said the suspect in custody is a former police officer.

It is believed that the serial killer and rapist known to authorities across California as both the East Area Rapist and the Original Night Stalker — and then later dubbed the Golden State Killer by McNamara — managed to evade police for years by moving from one county to another. But eventually, advances in DNA technology helped investigators link his crimes together, and may have ultimately led to his recent arrest.

More to come...