Spoilers ahead for The Good Place series finale. Ever since its story-upending Season 1 twist, The Good Place has continually reinvented itself and kept viewers on their toes. It tricked us into thinking the Bad Place was the Good Place, sent the humans all back to Earth, revealed they'd been living out their afterlives within a long-broken system, and then saw them valiantly remake that system into an effective one, all while becoming better people and forging some of the most beautiful friendships on television. It was both a surprise and a relief, then, that The Good Place series finale was without a single gimmick, instead serving as one big, sentimental love letter to the characters and the world that they'd created with one another.

"It felt like this perfect goodbye," Ted Danson said of the finale during Late Night with Seth Meyers, which aired immediately after the episode abruptly ended 15 minutes before the scheduled time. "It was sad but uplifting, and kind and gentle and sweet. It was kind of everything."

The expansive, 80-minute finale allowed audiences to say goodbye to each character one-by-one, which only got more emotional as they went. When each individual decides it's time, he or she walks through a door in the forest. This entrance (or exit, however you want to think of it) is comprised of twigs bent over into an organic archway. Nobody knows what — if anything — is on the other side, including Janet. But when Jason decides that it's time for him to leave, he describes the sensation as utter calmness — that the air inside his lungs is the same as the air outside his body.

But while it was difficult to watch our beloved Jacksonville resident say goodbye to this plane of existence, it's when Chidi tells Eleanor of his plans to depart that the waterworks began for many fans. However, as the moral philosopher tells his longtime partner during their last evening together, "None of this is bad."

Yes — even in The Good Place, everything must end, which in turn makes life more poignant. But it doesn't make any of this easier to swallow, for the audience, characters, or cast members. On Seth Meyers, star Kristen Bell said she felt like the finale was too short. "There's this beautiful thing you can do as a writer that they did on this show, which is, like, the show ended too soon," she said. "[We] maybe wanted more of it, [but] that's just what you get. It's a little too short. It's a lot like life."

Buddhists believe that death is like the ocean, Chidi explains, and each person a wave. When he or she dies, the wave simply returns to the water, where it came from. And while no one knows what's on the other side of that door, they feel compelled to step through it. As Eleanor says, "The true joy is in the mystery." This is a far cry from the finale BoJack Horseman episodes, which — without spoiling too much — also depicts a door. Except in The Good Place, you can sit on a bench, drink margaritas with Janet, and step peacefully through whenever you feel ready.

It's obvious that at least one Good Place writer has seen The Leftovers, which the Judge name-checks as her show of the week. Indeed, Damon Lindelof's HBO series ends on a similarly interpretive way. Nora Durst (Carrie Coon) discovers a machine which allegedly has the ability to transport her to where her children are, which went missing in a rapture-like event that opened the series. It may just as likely, however, disintegrate her. She steps into a shipping container, where the portal is held, and audiences are charged to "let the mystery be."

The Good Place ends on a similar note. We may not know where Chidi, Eleanor, or Jason went, but the series depicts them deeply at peace, as if to assure audiences that everything is, indeed, fine.