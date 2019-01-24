The ongoing partial government shutdown has impacted a myriad of things: it has withheld the paychecks of hundreds of thousands of government workers, stalled federal funding for governmental research, temporarily halted immigration hearings and critical national security projects, among other things. Now, on top of all of that, there's some more bad news for those who imbibe: the government shutdown may delay alcohol production in the United States.

In addition to other federal agencies impacted by the shutdown, The Wine Spectator reported on Tuesday that the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB), which regulates and oversees alcohol production, had temporarily suspended its operations since the shutdown started on Dec. 21, 2018.

For brands that sell wine, beer, and the like, this could be cause for great concern as they may not receive the green light they need to put their new product in markets and restaurants.

The co-owner of the winery Benovia, Mike Sullivan, told The Wine Spectator, "Until you have label approval they won't let you label and ship the wine. It's sort of in limbo until the government opens up." Normally, per the magazine, it takes about 36 days for a winery or brewery to get the TTB's Certificate of Label Approval (COLA) for a new label.

With the shutdown still dragging on with no end in sight given that Donald Trump continues to demand $5.7 billion in a spending bill for his border wall, this approval process could drag on beyond the normal duration. And as a result, companies could see their profits take a hit.

Kris Connor/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

