How do you take something already great and make it even better? Add booze. Or ice cream. Or both. In this case, those two delicious things have finally combined into one. The Häagen-Dazs Spirits Collection has arrived with seven boozy treats to take your ice cream experience to the next (tipsy) level.

What delicious flavors do they have on offer? Well, it's truly an embarrassment of riches. Firstly, there's Irish Cream Brownie — Irish Cream ice cream with chocolate brownie pieces and a fudge swirl. Then there's the Rum Tres Leches, with white rum-infused ice cream, generous ribbons of dulce de leche, and, to top it all of, chunks of actual Tres Leches cake. Bourbon Vanilla Bean Truffle is a classical flavor combo featuring vanilla ice cream, chocolate truffles, and a spicy bourbon swirl. Then there's Stout Chocolate Pretzel Crunch, taking a nod from pubs and pubs snacks, with Stout-y, chocolatey ice cream with chocolate-covered pretzel chunks inside. Finally, the last traditional ice flavor is a Bourbon Praline Pecan, with brown sugar bourbon swirls and praline pecans for the perfect mix of boozy and sweet.

Although the flavors themselves look like a joy, the most important question is clear: Will they get you snoozled? Well, probably not. At less than 0.5 percent alcohol, you'd have to pack a way a fair bit to feel the effects — but using them as a base for an ice cream cocktail is certainly tempting. Spiked milkshakes, anyone?

“The Häagen-Dazs brand is built on a passion for transforming the finest ingredients into extraordinary ice cream experiences,” Rachel Jaiven, Häagen-Dazs Brand Manager," said in a press release for the new line of treats. "The Spirits Collection was expertly crafted to offer new, extraordinary ways to indulge. Each flavor is perfect to pair with your favorite cocktail, elevate a boozy float or simply enjoy on its own.” There are loads of flavors, a dairy-free option, and even a chocolate-covered square so you can take your boozy ice cream treats on the go.

If you're not into dairy, don't worry — they've got you covered. The Non-Dairy Amaretto Black Cherry Almond Toffee includes black cherry jam and almond toffee pieces in an Amaretto ice cream (without the cream, of course). Or, if you want something completely different, you can try the Irish Cream Cookie Squares, which are cookies topped with Irish Cream-infused ice cream dipped with a chocolate coating. Wowzer.

You'll start to see the boozy delights in freezer aisles nationwide and they should be available all over the place by April — plus you'll be able to find them in Häagen-Daz shops this March if you want to just try a scoop. The flavors will all come in 14 oz cartons and retail for about $5.29 — so, less than most cocktails and approximentaly 40 times as delicious.

Häagen-Dazs centennially nails the flavor game in their ice creams — and adding booze into the mix just takes int to the next level. Whether you want a punch of rum a dash of Amaretto or just a pint of Stout, you can now multitask your alcohol and ice cream needs. Indulging just got way more convenient.