If you're a Marvel nerd and love all things that have to do with Captain America, Black Panther, Black Widow, and the rest of the gang, then you're going to love this new Her Universe x Marvel Avengers: Infinity War eyeshadow palette being sold in Hot Topic right now.

In honor of the last installment of the Avengers series, this palette pays tribute to the upcoming movie that's coming out this April. Iron Man, Thor, the Hulk and the rest of the Avengers have to come together to stop Thanos, who is a Titan warlord out to obtain all six Infinity Stones to destroy the universe. For those who love Guardians of the Galaxy, Thanos also happens to be the father of Gamora and Nebula — the two sisters that nearly fight to the death over their daddy issues in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

The Infinity Stones themselves are created by the Cosmic Entities to hold specific god-like powers, and they are tied to different aspects of the universe. Only someone with immense power can control these stones, and lesser beings are often times destroyed by them (like when Jane Foster began to deteriorate in Thor: The Dark World when she was exposed to the Aether — or Reality Stone.)

This palette pays tribute to all six stones, letting you wear these galactic super powers across your eyelids. "Look out of this world with this collection of galactic glitters and earthly neutrals that are sure to complement all skin tones and deliver lasting pigment," the product description reads. The palette comes from a collaboration between Marvel and Her Universe, which is a fangirl fashion company founded by actress Ashley Eckstein, who was the voice of Ahsoka Tano in Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Knowing that women are often times elbowed out of the sci-fi fandom realm, she created a brand that would bring everyone's favorite franchises to clothes in a stylish, actually wearable kind of way.

This particular palette comes with 12 different colors. In the center are the Infinity Stones: "Reality," which is a vibrant, foiled red and the stone we encountered in Thor: The Dark World; "Space," which is an icy baby blue and nicknamed the "Tesseract," which was used by Red Skull's army in Captain America; "Mind," which is a dark, shimmering gold and the stone found on Vision's forehead in Avengers; "Time," which is a glittering dark green and was used by Doctor Strange to create a time loop; "Power," which is a vibrant purple, and used by Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) to kill Ronan the Accuser in Guardians of the Galaxy; and "Soul," which is a bright orange with gold flakes, and hasn't appeared in any of the movies yet.

On the outside ring, the palette balances out with six neutrals that act like transition shades, but still give off a cosmic vibe. There is "Cosmic" which is a pearly white, "Eternal," which is a soft beige; "Titan," which is a shimmering sand brown; "Infinity," which is a shade darker; "Deviants," which is a rich, dark chocolate; and "Annihilation," which is black-hole-black.

The palette is cruelty-free and clocks in at $16.90, making it an affordable collector's piece. While there are no Hot Topic reviews left on the palette just yet, one YouTube makeup vlogger, Lindsey of Nerdy Girl Makeup, has made a review and makeup tutorial around the product.

Nerdy Girl Makeup on YouTube

Sometimes the Hot Topic palettes are a hit or miss when it comes to quality and level of pigmentation, but according to Lindsey these are some of the best swatches she has experienced when it comes to a Hot Topic product. As you can see below, they're shimmery, saturated, and easy to brush on. The only shade that she thought required a good bit of building was "Power," the purple hue.

If you're a fan of Marvel, pick up this palette and rock it for the Avengers premiere this April. It will be the perfect way to geek out and show your love for the comics!