Things are set to get intense on The Bachelorette and not in the normal, entertaining way. As shown in a preview released by Entertainment Tonight, one Bachelorette contestant is hospitalized on Becca's season and had to go into intensive care. And while we now know who the contestant is and that he's doing better now, it's still unclear as to exactly what went down to cause the ordeal.

The incident regarding a contestant has been hinted at in multiple promos for the season. But, now it's clear that the contestant in question is David, who arrived in a chicken suit on night one.

In the clip for the upcoming June 11 episode, one man can be heard saying offscreen, "I woke up to Blake, like, screaming David's name, and he's just, like, laying there on the ground." The video is not exactly for the faint of heart, as the camera pans to David's room and blood is shown on the floor. As previously mentioned, it's unclear so far what occurred with David to cause the bleeding.

In the video, an ambulance arrives to take him to the hospital. Fellow contestant Lincoln then reveals, "I see David, just slumped on the ground. There's blood everywhere. None of us knew if he was going to make it." He added, "Please do not die."

At this point, host Chris Harrison arrives at where Becca is staying in order to deliver the news about David. "Sorry to barge in, but there's something you need to know. There was an incident at the house last night. One of your guys was rushed to the hospital and he's in intensive care," he tells the Bachelorette. The lead, obviously shocked by this news, replies, "Wait, what?" There are bound to be more details on the extent of David's injury once the episode airs.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

This situation was previously teased on multiple promos for the show. On the season preview, one contestant is heard saying, "He's lying down in a pool of his own blood. And then I see Blake screaming, in panic mode." It was also discussed in the promo for the June 11 episode, specifically, which showed all of the men in the house stunned by the incident. The whole thing sounds incredibly distressing.

Additionally, ET reported that another contestant (whose identity was not revealed) may end up sidelined after competing in a football-themed group date. Thankfully, though, their report went on to note that the two men are "both fine and recovering nicely."

In an interview with E! News, Becca shed even more light on all of this, and revealed that this may not be the only time fans see an ambulance arrive. In reference to David's injury, she said, "That wasn't the only ambulance that'll take place throughout the season. There are a couple," she said, "There's some blood. It was serious."

ABC/Paul Hebert

While the situation with David is very serious, it appears that the rest of the upcoming episode may have some classic Bachelor hijinks in it. One major plot point seems to come to a head when Becca's friends, including Tia, show up for a spa-themed group date. The date probably wouldn't be that awkward except for the fact that, in Episode 2, Colton told Becca that he dated Tia prior to coming on the show. The admission almost caused the Bachelorette to send him packing, but, of course, he ended up receiving a rose. So, it will definitely be interesting to see how Tia and Colton react to each other now.

Bachelor Nation will have to wait until the upcoming episode to see how all of this, including David's scary ordeal, went down. While fans will have to wait, it is good to know that he is doing fine following it all, which is the most important thing.