There's horror and then there's horror. A new trailer for The Hunt, starring Betty Gilpin, Emma Roberts, and Hilary Swank is the latter, and you'll know just by watching the first 30 seconds of the preview. The new Blumhouse film is set to come out on Sept. 27, and it follows a depraved game of cat and mouse that begins when 12 strangers find themselves in a clearing without any idea how they got there. And that's when they start being hunted like animals. Hilary Swank plays the mastermind behind the mayhem, and unlike Jigsaw in Saw, she's not hiding behind a creepy mask.

The Hunt definitely looks like a twisted, adult version of The Hunger Games, only instead of hunting each other, these innocents are being hunted. On the bright side, however, just like The Hunger Games had Katniss, The Hunt has Betty Gilpin's character. In the trailer, Gilpin is shown walking into a drugstore, asking where she is. Unsatisfied by the answer, she expertly murders the two people working there. Is she some kind of assassin? It sure seems so in the mysterious trailer. And that means that those victims of this "Hunt" might just have some hope for survival.

Universal Pictures on YouTube

More to come...