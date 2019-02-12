Men have been underestimating women since the dawn of time, but in the first trailer for The Hustle, Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson are using that concept to their advantage in pretty much the best way possible. The movie — which serves as a remake of the 1988 original film Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, starring Steve Martin and Michael Caine — flips the script by altering the main duo's gender, and having them team up to teach the (male) scoundrels of the world a lesson by using their biggest flaw against them: their tendency to misjudge their opponent.

Hathaway's character is British and making the most out of her thieving schemes by thinking big and living the ultimate high life because of it. Meanwhile, Wilson's character has simply been sticking to smaller marks (like nabbing free club sandwiches and cakes), which is all well and good until she's introduced to Hathaway's high-class lifestyle and realizes all that she's been missing. The two of them decide to team up to take down the men who've wronged them and, if the trailer is any indication, the result is equal parts empowering and downright hilarious. Seriously, this comedic duo is so good, it should be criminal. (Get it?)

“You must be trained for any situation,” Hathaway informs Wilson in the trailer, while teaching her a few useful skills to help in their missions, such as learning how to cry on command, throw knives, and “be as inconspicuous as possible." Of course, to Wilson that means showing up to one of their cons posing as a blind person, who immediately makes herself the center of attention upon arriving and even feels Hathaway up while trying to take a seat. Not exactly the subtle entrance Hathaway had in mind, but that's what practice is for, right?

As you can imagine, one look at this clip makes it hard (if not downright impossible) to not get excited about the project, which is slated to hit theaters on May 10 of this year. However, this doesn't serve as the only female-centered reboot to come out over the course of these last few years. The 2016 Ghostbusters reboot found Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon, and Leslie Jones teaming up to take down ghosts, while 2018 saw the introduction of Ocean's 8, an all-female heist group made up of the likes of A-list stars such as Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Rihanna, Helena Bonham Carter, and Awkwafina.

Like those projects, some may have a difficult time warming up to the slightly tweaked premise of The Hustle, thinking the gender swap is a disservice to the original. But as this trailer more than proves, these ladies are not to be underestimated and those who end up doing so eventually pay the price — sometimes quite literally.

So if you love a good comedy duo and are looking for something other than Marvel movies to get excited about this year, look no further than The Hustle. Hathaway and Wilson will steal your hearts (and your wallet) faster than you can buy your ticket.