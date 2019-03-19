Move over, Ocean's 8, because there's about to be a new badass lady group in town. On Tuesday, March 19, STXfilms announced that Cardi B and Lili Reinhart will star in the Hustlers movie along with Keke Palmer, Julia Stiles, and Oscar-winner Mercedes Ruehl. These newest cast members will join the likes of Crazy Rich Asians star Constance Wu and music icon Jennifer Lopez, who were already signed on to headline the film, to form the ultimate team up of fierce ladies you never knew you needed. Just seeing all of these fantastic names put together should be enough to get you more than excited for this project to get underway.

According to Deadline, production will get underway starting this week in New York City, though it remains unclear when, exactly, we can all expect this film to hit theaters. (The sooner, the better, of course!) The movie is based on a New York magazine article that went viral back in December 2015, titled "The Hustlers at Scores," and will follow a crew of savvy former strip club employees who band together in order to turn the tables on their Wall Street clients. Sounds pretty great, right?

Additionally, this will also serve as Cardi B's first ever major film role, which is pretty exciting in and of itself. Meanwhile, Mette Towley (Cats) and Trace Lysette (Transparent) are in negotiations to become part of the all-star cast line-up as well.

It's always a huge accomplishment to get so many big names attached to a project, and it's a feat that STXfilms is more than happy to see come to fruition. “We could not have asked for a more exciting or talented lineup of performers to join our cast,” STXfilms chairman Adam Fogelson said in a statement, according to The Wrap. “STX is thrilled to... bring this unexpected, entertaining and often shocking story to the big screen for audiences worldwide.”

Lorene Scafaria, who will serve as the writer and director of the movie, is just as eager to get to work with such a strong and diverse group of women in the entertainment industry. “I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to work with this dynamic group of women,” Scafaria said in a statement. “We’re grateful to have assembled such a powerhouse cast and can’t wait to start filming at the end of the week.”

Based off the initial reactions to the casting on Twitter, it's safe to say that fans are pretty excited to.

Back when the movie was first announced, Scafaria spoke to Variety about how the project, saying it was so much more than just a typical heist movie. She stated:

"The film is an empathetic look at women and men, our gender roles, what we’re valued for, what we’ve been told is our value in every movie, TV show, every corner of culture. Men have been told they’re worth the size of their bank accounts. Women have been told they’re worth the symmetry of their faces, their bodies, their beauty and that’s what this film is based on. The rules of the club are the rules of the world."

Needless to say, this project is already proving to be a total must-see and with a cast like this, the film is sure to exceed all of our expectations.