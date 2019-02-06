At Tuesday's State of the Union address, several women representatives honored the memory of a seven-year-old Guatemalan girl who died in U.S. custody after crossing the southern border with her father. Women lawmakers wore Jakelin Caal pins that likely served to both pay tribute to the young girl as well as to raise awareness about her death.

At least four women lawmakers opted to wear pins featuring Jakelin Ameí Rosmery Caal Maquin's photograph on Tuesday evening. Representatives Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts all took part part in the tribute to Caal. Representative Tlaib also shared an image of the pin on social media, writing in the caption, "We are bringing Jakelin Caal into the room with us during the #SOTU."

As The Hill reported, Caal and her father were part of a group of undocumented migrants that crossed into the United States on Dec. 6. The paper noted that, eight hours after arriving in America, Caal began exhibiting symptoms that included seizes and vomiting. Forbes noted that the child was provided with medical care 90 minutes after first displaying symptoms. The outlet added that a Customs and Border Protection report indicated that Caal later died at a Texas hospital from fever, seizures, and dehydration 27 hours after she entered the United States.

Reuters reported on Dec. 18 that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS)'s Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen asserted that Caal's death highlighted the dangers of undocumented immigration, which can involve long journeys through the desert.

