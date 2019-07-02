Summer concert season is already in full affect, and fans are more than ready to jam out to music. If you’re stuck on how to dress for the occasion, J.Lo just dropped her new tour merch with Guess. And it’s so cute, you’ll want to wear it far beyond her tour dates.

Per a Guess press release, the collection (offers sizes XS to L) comes to fans in the form of a capsule collection for J.Lo’s upcoming It’s My Party Tour. While the collection only features eight pieces in total, it exudes all signs of summer, and you’ll want these fits whether you’ve got tickets to a J.Lo show or not.

Featuring an assortment of colorful graphic tees, crop tops, and jackets, shoppers are set up with a bunch of tops that are perfect for summer. Merch in the capsule are donned with J.Lo motifs and the It’s My Party tour logo.

The line is already available for purchase online at Guess.com where prices retail between $35 and $175. And if J.Lo stans are going to see the live tour and want to try before they buy, the collection is also being distributed at Guess store locations corresponding with the It’s My Party Tour stops.

Take a look at some of the best picks in this super summer-inspired tour merch collection.

Jennifer Lopez x Guess It's My Party Graphic Cropped Tee

Anyone planning to rock Jenny from the Block on their sleeves should think about snatching up this psychedelic graphic cropped tee. Whether or not you have a seat to the J.Lo show, this tee is cute enough for any casual event.

Jennifer Lopez x Guess Palm Tree Graphic Tie-Dye Tee

What even is summer tour merchandise without at least one tie-dye shirt? Perfect for summer, these pastels with palm tree graphics are fitting for an outdoor soiree. Preferably one with loud music.

Jennifer Lopez x Guess J.Lo Dillon Denim Jacket

The statement piece in this collection is this medium wash denim jacket from Guess that feature distressed tears around the sleeves and a pop art graphic with four J.Lo's strewn in the center of the back. While it's one of the more expensive pieces, retailing at $175 it's definitely a standout jacket for those cool summer nights.

Jennifer Lopez x Guess Dusk Cropped Tee

For something a little less pastel and more demure and low-key, J.Lo and Guess offer up this cute dusk palm tree crop top. Topped with a crew neck and cuffed cap sleeves, this shirt is ready for a night of debauchery.

Jennifer Lopez x Guess Graphic Tee

The collection also includes traditional full length tees like this one. Splattered across the front is some J.Lo cover art topped off with her and Guess' logos. This funky top retails for $35, and yes, it comes in black, too

Jennifer Lopez x Guess Pop Art Graphic Tee

Those who can't get enough of the pop art motif of the entertainer can find the same design in another one of the capsule's tees. This retro-looking basic retails for $39, and yes, it comes in black, too.

J.Lo is kicking off summer celebrations with some serious summery silhouettes, and since it's her party, she's going out with a bang.