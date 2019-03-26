Miami certainly seems like the place to be right now, with the Jonas Brothers having some fun in the sun in the locale with their significant others (aka the J Sisters). As E! News noted, Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Joe Jonas, and Sophie Turner's Miami trip looked like such a blast, just based on all of the many photos and videos that the stars shared on social media.

A source offered up some details about the group's getaway, which took place on March 25. "On Monday afternoon, they all took a boat ride on the water with their ladies," they told E! News, "Nick and Priyanka held hands as they walked to the boat with Kevin [Jonas] and Joe and Sophie not far behind."

Additionally, the same insider added, "They were all dressed casually and looked ready to relax and get some sun. They carried drinks and sun hats as they walked down the dock. It looked like they had a fun day off in Miami in store." Based on all of the online updates that the the Jonas crew shared, it's clear that they really did have an incredibly fun day.

In one post, shared by Chopra, the former Quantico star and her husband posed for a selfie with Turner and Joe. The same post also featured some fun selfies between the two "J Sisters." She captioned the photo series, "Best day off ever!!!" Hanging out with your fam in sunny Miami on a private boat? Yep, she's right, that does sound like the best day off ever.

Nick also got in on the posting fun, sharing a video of the group dancing along to the Jonas Brothers' latest single, "Sucker." And, in case you were wondering whether the clip would give you instant FOMO, the answer would be a resounding "yes."

The Jonas Brothers didn't just jam along to their own tracks. In one video, posted by Joe, the siblings danced to Kacey Musgraves' "Golden Hour." Anyone else all of a sudden dying for a collab between the Jonas Brothers and Musgraves?

While his wife, Danielle Jonas, didn't appear to attend the family's latest trip, Kevin did still soak up the sun with his brothers and the rest of the crew.

Chopra shared another photo from the trip, captioning this snap perfectly with, "When the crew looks this good."

According to E! News, there's a chance that this family trip wasn't just for some fun and relaxation. A source claimed that the group was in town to film a music video for an upcoming single, saying:

"They wore bright-colored retro suits for most of the shots and had a blast with the concept. They filmed one scene on a boat and another at the pool at the International Inn with an audience of old ladies in bathing suits looking on as they performed."

While the Jonas Brother have not released any new details about a follow-up single to "Sucker," Nick did share a snap on Instagram a day before their boat outing, which he captioned with, "Shooting something." Could it be that they're shooting that supposed music video?

Whether their latest trip was for an upcoming music video or not, the Jonas family definitely appeared to have a boatload of fun together during their Miami vacay.