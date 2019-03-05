If you were somehow under the impression that the Jonas Brothers' new music video "Sucker" couldn't possibly get any better, then you are sorely mistaken. The reunited band members have now released a special director's cut version of the "Sucker" music video and it is jam-packed with all the fun you can ever imagine having in a giant Victorian mansion with the likes of Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas. In fact, you could even say this extended version will become your new Favourite thing.

This, of course, is in reference to the Golden Globe-winning movie The Favourite, which stars Academy Award winner Olivia Colman as well as her Oscar-nominated co-stars Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone. The film was actually shot in the same location as the "Sucker" music video at the Hatfield House in Hertfordshire, according to the Welwyn Hatfield Times, which is why many fans felt a palpable comparison between the two projects. But apart from the gorgeous castle itself, there are definitely some other very notable nods to The Favourite throughout the "Sucker" video.

For example, while brothers Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Nick Jonas put on a small, intimate concert for their significant others in one of the mansion's many rooms, the women are seen lounging alongside a huge group of bunnies — an animal that played a key role in The Favourite.

YouTube

And, of course, the lavish, over-the-top dinner party definitely has a very Favourite-esque vibe about it. Mostly because of just how ridiculous and outlandish it all appears to be — and that is by no means any sort of insult. These are just facts that any eagle-eyed fan of the Jonas Brothers and The Favourite are bound to pick up on. And it's a big part of what makes this already amazing music video a must-see event. Honestly, who wouldn't want to attend this epic party?

But Favourite comparisons aside, the director's cut includes an extra two minutes of new footage that wasn't part of the original music video's release last week. The added content shows a fun opening sequence with the brothers, Chopra, Turner and Danielle Jonas pulling up to the mansion in a tiny car, ready to let loose and have a great time. Chopra is even show seen hanging out of the sunroof as they head up the driveway. Meanwhile, the dinner party scene plays out a little bit differently as well, though it's hard to say which rendition is more enjoyable than the other.

JonasBrothersVEVO on YouTube

The song itself is catchy and fun regardless of which music video you prefer, but the extra footage is definitely a welcome addition and gives us one more reason to be completely obsessed with the Jonas Brothers' new single. And the fact that it centers around the strong, powerful women in their lives makes it all the more incredible.

So if you're not too busy watching the original music video, but sure to check the director's cut one out. Needless to say, you won't be disappointed.