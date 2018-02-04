With Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom set to hit theaters on Jun. 22, fans have begun counting down to the return of prehistoric reptiles, aka dinosaurs, to the big screen. The Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Super Bowl trailer hints at what might happen if the dinosaurs are saved, and it's not great. Well, the movie looks great, but the outcome of dinosaurs leaving their island does not.

The trailer, which premiered during the 2018 Super Bowl, shows a dinosaur entering a young girl's room while she hides in her bed. This is a look at the dinosaurs in the present day unlike any other Jurassic Park before it. Never before has a dino entered a home, and the already freaky series just got a little more terrifying.

The first trailer for the second Jurassic World movie came out in early Dec., and fans lost their mind at the peek into the terrifying events that Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard get caught up in. Not to mention the return of Jeff Goldblum as Dr. Ian Malcolm, which was reason enough to get fans excited for the newest installment in the dino-cloning-gone-wrong saga. Seriously, they could have saved a lot of money on making these trailers by just sharing the famous shirtless-Goldblum picture with the words: "The dinosaurs aren't the only ones to come back from the past."

Universal Pictures went a more conventional route with its previews of Jurassic World 2, and even though the trailers don't feature a shirtless Goldblum they're still jam-packed with exciting happenings. It seems that Pratt's character, Owen Grady, must team up with Howard's Claire Dearing in an attempt to save the dinosaurs from the island's dormant volcano. As Dr. Ian Malcolm suggests in court, though, this might not be the best idea, and the dinosaurs and humans get into yet another violent brawl.

Universal Pictures on YouTube

One of the most exciting aspects of Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom is the return of a moral debate, prompted by Malcolm. "These creatures were here before us, and if we're not careful, they're gonna be here after," the doctor says in the first trailer for the sequel. So should Owen and Claire return to Isla Nubar to save the dinosaurs? This kind of question echoes the moral quandries raised by the first Jurassic Park movies which questions whether or not dinosaurs should have been cloned and brought back into existence at all. The line "Life finds a way," said by Dr. Malcolm, even directly quotes Steven Spielberg's 1993 film. Cue the nostalgia.

Universal Pictures on YouTube

Complicating the question of whether or not the dinosaurs that almost killed Owen and Claire in the first Jurassic World movie should be saved is the fact that Owen bonded with his lead raptor, Blue. The first trailer shows the two reuniting in the forest, and the second one shows even more of Blue's part in the new movie. While it's unclear how many dinosaurs leave the island from Jurassic World, but it looks like Blue makes it off the island. Just how close the dinosaur and Owen are will likely be put to a test throughout the movie.

Owen and Blue's reunion isn't the only complicated relationship being continued with the Jurassic World sequel. At the beginning of the Dec. trailer, Owen and Claire seem to be on pretty bad terms, with the former goading Dearing on about who she's dating. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Howard confirms that they might not have stayed on great terms after the events featured in Jurassic World. "When you see them at the beginning of this story, you get caught up as to what’s going on,” Howard told EW. “But it’s not what you would necessarily expect," she added. It's unclear if she means that the relationship will get a better ending or not, but you probably shouldn't get your hopes up.

While Pratt was out promoting Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Screen Rant asked the actor if he could give any clues about Jurassic World 2. According to the site, Pratt said that the sequel would be “scarier, darker, and unexpected.” That might mean that Owen's attempts to reunite with both Blue and Claire don't go over well, but the only way to find out will be to watch Fallen Kingdom. It can't come soon enough.