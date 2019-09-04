From Wakanda to Alabama, Michael B. Jordan's characters are always willing to fight for what they believe in. In the trailer Jordan's upcoming film, Just Mercy, the actor plays Bryan Stevenson, an activist lawyer who worked to get innocent men off of death row. The film — which Jordan produced, based on Stevenson's memoir of the same name — centers on the case of Walter McMillan (Jaime Foxx), who is on death row for a crime he didn't commit.

"The first time I visited death row, I never expected to meet someone the same age as me," Jordan says in the very beginning of the trailer. "From a neighborhood just like ours. It could have been me." Based on those opening lines, it's clear that Just Mercy will be a powerful story about fighting for those who need a voice the most — as well as a reflection of the way that people of color are often abandoned by the legal system.

According to Time, the movie "reveals the ways in which law enforcement and the judicial system unfairly target and punish people of color," as Jordan's character learns about the "racist conspiracy" that led to McMillan's wrongful conviction. Just Mercy also stars Brie Larson as Eva Ansley, a local legal advocate and activist who works with Stevenson to help provide assistance to the poor residents of Alabama.

Warner Bros. Pictures on YouTube

More to come ...