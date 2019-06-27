On June 27, Khloé Kardashian's fans and friends alike have flocked to social media to wish the reality star a happy birthday. Of course, the Kardashian family also made birthday tributes to Khloé that were, naturally the sweetest ones of all.

To celebrate Khloé's 35th birthday, the Revenge Body star's family shared some of the kindest messages, and even some of the silliest, in honor of the occasion. The eldest KarJenner sibling, Kourtney Kardashian, posted a video of the dynamic duo, aka Yolanda and Towanda, in action on Instagram. In the clip, Khloé can be seen carrying Kourtney on her back during one of their nights out. Throughout the video, you can tell that these two "soulmate sisters" have a bond like no other as the two can't help but laugh and joke about the silly situation. The Poosh founder captioned her post with,

"To my soulmate sister who carries me through life literally, even barefoot on a dirty street. Just know that I will always have your back 👯‍♀️I would choose you in any lifetime. Happy birthday, you deserve the world. Slob kabobs forever."

The birthday tribute fun didn't stop there because, as previously mentioned, Kourtney was far from the only member of her family to post a fun message in honor of Khloé's special day.

Kendall Jenner wished her elder sister, and her "second mom," a happy birthday by posting some awesome throwback pics featuring the fam.

Rob Kardashian also got in on the throwback fun, as he posted photo of himself and the birthday girl from when they were tots. He also posted a snap from a makeover moment gone awry featuring Khloé and his daughter, Dream Kardashian, which he captioned with a simple, "happy birthday @KhloeKardashian!!!"

Kim Kardashian's birthday message featured the next generation of Kardashian kiddos — True Thompson, Chicago West, Stormi Webster, and Dream — along with Koko. And the only thing more adorable than the collage of pics was Kim's lovely tribute to her sister, which read,

"Happy Birthday @khloekardashian I have never met anyone like you. Inside and out you are one of a kind and just flawless in my eyes. I’m so grateful to have a sister like you. I’m so happy we are so close and that our souls decided to take this trip down to earth around the same time! So lucky to have you in my life. I know this year is going to bring so much joy into your life!"

The matriarch of the KarJenner family, Kris Jenner, honored her daughter with a birthday tribute that put the focus on just how amazing she really is, which I'm sure is something many fans out there can agree with. She wrote, alongside a photo of herself, Khloé, and True making some silly faces,

"Happy birthday to my beautiful bunny Khloé!!! I love you more than words can ever describe and I am so happy God chose me to be your mommy.... you are truly one of the most amazing souls I have ever known and I am so blessed every single day to have you in my life. I love you my precious girl and I’m so proud of you... you are the best daughter mom sister and friend.... 💕💕💕💕💕"

If these touching birthday tributes are any indication, it's evident that Khloé Kardashian is surrounded by a ton of love on her special day thanks to her famous fam.