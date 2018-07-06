The Kardashian's Hairstylist Created Shampoo For Dogs So They Can Have Hair Like Kim

People love their pets. So much so, that they want to share everything with them — their beds, ice cream cones, and even hair products. Celebrity hair stylist Jen Atkins is expanding the OUAI haircare line to include products for pets. The limited edition line will give your four-legged friends hair like the Kardashians. Because it's 2018, and they deserve it.

You're likely already familiar with OUAI. The hair products have been seen on celebrity Instagram accounts like the Kardashians' and Chrissy Teigen's. Now you'll also be able to find them in the mudroom, as well. According to the series of Instagram posts, OUAI Pet Shampoo is coming. It's designed for dogs, cats, and even pigs. Basically, any animal with four legs.

The shampoo is designed to fight odor and leave hair soft at the same time. It features ingredients like Italian lemon, Turkish rose, and Jasmine Sambac. That's some high-end pet shampoo, my friends.

There is now a launch date. You can snag bottles of the limited-edition Pet Shampoo on Aug. 12. If you're looking for early access, you can sign up for the OUAI newsletter and get the shampoo earlier than others.

Your pet isn't the only one getting a major perk from this product, either. According to the brand's Instagram post, proceeds from the shampoo will go toward the Vanderpump Dog Foundation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit that is "working on both a domestic and international front to help create a better world for dogs globally."

The only catch is that the Pet Shampoo is limited-edition. You won't have forever to get your hands on the product. That means that you should probably stock up while you can. It's pretty much a guarantee that it will sell out, and there's no telling when or if it will be back.

The Pet Shampoo is so gentle that you can use it on even hairless cats, according to the OUAI Instagram account. It's even got Apple Cider Vinegar to help balance the pH of your pet's skin. That's a whole lot of benefits for you four-legged friends.

"Safe for even the most sensitive skin. Pet Shampoo’s Apple Cider Vinegar has natural antibacterial properties to help balance pH levels on the skin and Aloe Leaf Juice to soothe dry, itchy skin," the Instagram caption reads.

The price is the same as the people shampoo, but there's a reason for it. According to the website, the Pet Shampoo will be $28 per 15 fl. oz. bottle. The original OUAI Shampoo only gives 10 fl. oz per bottle, so this is really like getting a bang for your buck.

You can also visit the frequently asked questions page of the website to get the lowdown before you buy. Oh, and there are even before and after pictures on the website, if you're looking to see what this self-proclaimed "spa day for your pet" product is all about.

It's not every day that you can shop the same brand for yourself as you can for your pets. This is definitely dedication to your fuzzy (or not-so-fuzzy) BFF. Mark your calendar, because this product is sure to fly off the virtual shelves.