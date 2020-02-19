The Kardashians' Hairstylist Has A New Range With Primark & It's All Under £12

It's fair to say that the Kardashian's are hair goals in pretty much every sense of the word. Between them, the sister must have tried just about every hair colour and style you could imagine. And the man behind many of the looks is none other than stylist Andrew Fitzsimons, who's launched a product line at Primark, meaning you can get Kardashian-worthy hair for affordable prices. Excited? You should be.

Fitzsimons is the go-to hair guy for the likes of the Karlie Kloss, Joan Smalls, and Bella Hadid, as well as, of course, the Kardashians. He has been working in the industry for 15 years, and really knows his stuff.

So it comes as no surprise that the esteemed stylist wanted to share his know-how with the everyday woman, and it's something he sounds super passionate about, particularly having grown up this side of the pond himself: "I grew up in Dublin, so have always been a huge Penneys (Primark) fan. I love the way that they make fashion and beauty accessible to everyone. And, for me, haircare shouldn’t be any different.

“Everyone deserves amazing hair without having to pay celebrity prices," he added. And when it comes to the prices, he sure isn't playing around. Everything in the range is priced between £2 and £12, and that includes hair tools.

As well as the impressive price points, the products themselves all look rather exciting. Not only does the Primark x Andrew Fitzsimons collection contain classic hair care and styling products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hair masks, styling sprays, and oils, it also features accessories (think brushes and 'no mark' hair clips, like you see backstage at fashion shows), and tools, including a straightener, hairdryer, and curling tong.

Fitzsimons recently even told Grazia that he's even been trying out his upcoming range on some of his celebrity clients. "Both Khloe and Kylie are not afraid to take risks. Khloe is such a fun client and just loves the glam. I use my Primark x AF Texture Spray, £2.50, to take her hair from flat to instant volume." If it's good enough for the Kardashians...

Check out three of my favourite picks from the new line below.

If you can't wait to get your hands on the range, everything launches on Feb. 24, 2020, in-store at Primark, so you won't be waiting for long!