Keeping up with the Kardashian-Jenner crew is already a pretty strenuous task. Now, it just got a little more confusing, but in the most comical way possible. The Kardashians imitated each other for a family dinner on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians Season 17 finale, which aired on Sunday, Dec. 15, and the results were utterly hilarious.

To ease the tension during a family trip to Wyoming, Kris, ever the forward-thinking matriarch, set up a dinner where everyone imitated and dressed up as another family member. Kourtney and Kim went as each other, Kris and Khloe did everything shy of a body-swap, and Kendall did her best Kylie, who missed out on the trip, much to her sister's disappointment. The entire idea was meant to give the sisters a chance to be in each others' shoes, as tension in the family, specifically between Kim and Kourtney, reached an all time high. However, it ended up being more hilarious than helpful.

Kourtney, in an appropriately Kim-inspired tank-top and gigantic sunglasses, threw some major shade toward her sister's wardrobe. "My pants are Yeezy, my shoes are Yeezy," she said in her confessional. “I have seven stylists that put me in sweats and leggings.” Kim, for her part, barely said anything at the table other than a disinterested "Yeah."

Khloe's portrayal of her mom was more lighthearted, with her pretending that Kylie was her favorite child due to her billionaire status. But it reaches peak hilarity when Kendall over-applied Kylie Cosmetics lip gloss to her face, perfectly mimicking her sisters' accent.

The dinner was a hysterical conclusion to a trip that was intended to heal wounds between the sisters, but ended up causing more drama instead. Khloe and Kim wanted to mend their issues with Kourtney after complaining about "picking up the slack" when their sister wanted to cut back on filming the show. However, things went haywire during a family activity when Kourtney jokingly taunted Khloe with a megaphone, something that Khloe took to heart, calling her sister a "bully."

“I feel like I’ve been bullied for the last two years by Kim and Khloé, if I don’t do something that fits their mold of how they want me to be," she remarked, as reported by PEOPLE. “I can never win with them. It can never be light and fun anymore, everyone takes everything so personally, including myself. It’s just not enjoyable to hang out together.”

While the incident didn't end up causing Kourtney to leave the trip and stop filming altogether, as she threatened, she did decide later on to take a step back from filming the show, as she explained to Entertainment Tonight back in November. However, she clarified that she's "not saying goodbye" and viewers will see more of that drama play out during Season 18. May Kourtney's iconic monotone live on forever.