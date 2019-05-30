You know the expression: if you can’t take the heat, get out of the kitchen. Melissa McCarthy already proved she could take the heat in 2013 with her hit flick The Heat, in which she starred with Sandra Bullock, but now, she’s heading straight into The Kitchen, alongside fellow comedy titan Tiffany Haddish and The Handmaid’s Tale star Elisabeth Moss. Warner Bros. has released the first trailer for The Kitchen, and it proves that there may be no trio hotter in the kitchen (and in crime) than McCarthy, Haddish, and Moss.

The film, based on the DC Vertigo comic book series of the same name, is set in New York’s Hell’s Kitchen during the ‘70s (hence the title of the movie). It follows three women whose lives get turned upside down as their Irish mobster husbands are sent to prison by the FBI. As Kathy Brennan (McCarthy), Ruby O'Connell (Haddish), and Claire Walsh (Moss) keep getting let down by the mob who promised to support and protect them, the housewives turn into criminals themselves in order to protect what's rightfully theirs.

The trailer shows the trio as they come out of their respective shells and gain the crime skills needed to survive as mobsters. Think guns, money, and fabulous trench coats. As the official film synopsis, as reported by Uproxx, states, “Left with little but a sharp ax to grind, the ladies take the Irish mafia’s matters into their own hands — proving unexpectedly adept at everything from running the rackets to taking out the competition… literally.”

Although the film stars brilliant comedians McCarthy and Haddish, the trailer for The Kitchen doesn’t show off any funny business, meaning we’ll get the opportunity to see their drama chops on screen. Moss is already known for her dramatic roles in shows like Handmaid’s Tale and Mad Men, and McCarthy has proven herself to be just as skilled in drama with her stunning Oscar-nominated performance in Can You Ever Forgive Me?. That said, this will be the first time that we’ll see Haddish’s drama skills on display in a major film. Knowing the star, she’ll pull it off just fine.

Although The Kitchen doesn’t open in theaters until August 9, the ladies are already starting to hit the press circuit. McCarthy, Haddish, and Moss appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show together to premiere the trailer. During their appearance, they recalled how they all met for the first time — and revealed that Haddish knew McCarthy way before they started filming together, she just didn't know it yet.

“I hadn’t met either one of them, none of us had met,” McCarthy explained to the talk show host, before Haddish jokingly replied, “Oh no, we met, but you just don’t remember.” The audience let out a big gasp, before Haddish clarified. “I was kind of like stalker-ish,” she explained. “I was like, ‘Hi, I wanna work with you one day!’ We didn’t know each other, but in my mind, we’ve been friends for a long time.”

TheEllenShow on YouTube

Regardless of how they actually met, it's very fitting that Haddish's ecstatic fangirling has lead to them working together in what's sure to be a badass hit.