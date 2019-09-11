Kurt Cobain was the voice of the grunge generation. The Nirvana frontman died in April 1994, yet his work remains ever-present in pop culture. And nostalgia for Nirvana runs high. Now, fans can connect with Cobain on a deeper level via the Kurt Cobain Kurt Was Here merch collection (available in sizes XXS to 4X). Every single piece in the assortment was carefully curated and designed under the creative direction of Cobain's daughter and only child Frances Bean Cobain in conjunction with Live Nation. The clothing capsule ensures that her father's work has been lovingly commemorated and allows fans to experience his enduring legacy in a beautiful new way.

The range of shirts is based entirely on Cobain's original artwork. It includes his hand-written journal entries, sketches, paintings, and drawings. None of the designs have been modified on the garments so that the wearer could experience them in their original form. By leaving any imperfections as is, the collection is authentic and organic.

A portion of all online sales from the Kurt Cobain Shop will be donated to the Jed Foundation, which is a non-profit organization that works to protect emotional health and to prevent suicide among teens and young adults.

Malluk/Mediapunch/Shutterstock/

The Kurt Was Here collection is largely comprised of tees and sweatshirts featuring skulls, spiders, and other imagery that could be interpreted as self-portraits. Each item will remind you that the grunge era was so much more than flannel and Doc Marten boots.

The collection will be sold at Barneys New York and Selfridges UK in addition to the online shop. Below are six key pieces to shop.

1. All Feelings Tee

The busy graphics on this distressed black tee will certainly start a conversation any time you wear it. It's an essential layering piece but it also has an impactful backstory.

2. Skeleton Tee

You can wear this skeleton tee on Halloween and beyond. Notice the artist's signature in the lower corner, as well. It might make you feel a little bit closer to Kurt.

3. Kurt Don Profile Tee

This shirt boasts a simple yet powerful design. It feels like a self-portrait in comic book form and is an extremely intimate piece.

4. Pumpkin Head Crucifix Hoodie

Hoodie season is here. If you are in the market for a comfy and cozy upgrade, this is it. The design certainly combines lots of contrasting images and it might get you thinking about exactly what inspired it.

5. Sculpture 8

This long-sleeved, crewneck sweatshirt has such a vintage vibe. It looks like something you unearthed from a thrift store or from the back of your mom's closet. The creature on the front looks so lifelike and delightfully creepy.

6. Safe Kurt Tee

The child-like stick figure design is deceptively simple. Like any piece in the range, it can be worn with jeans, leggings, joggers, or skirts.

France Bean Cobain certainly did a terrific job of capturing her father's creativity in fashion form.