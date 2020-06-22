Until recently, Kylie Jenner had collaborated on a Kylie Cosmetics collection with each of her siblings except for Kendall Jenner. But now, a new Kendall x Kylie Cosmetics collection will launch June 26 and feature a multitude of new products created by the sibling duo.

Over the weekend, the Jenners revealed the new collection, called Kendall. Those who have been waiting on the model's drop with her cosmetic mogul sister will find a liquid lipstick and liner duo; blotting powder; an eye gloss; a 15-pan eyeshadow palette; bronzer, blush, and highlighter sticks; and a lip gloss.

The bronzer, blush, and highlighter sticks are among the brand-new Kylie Cosmetics products. Although the three offered in the new collection are customized for Kendall's complexion, Kylie added that the sticks' shade ranges will expand in the coming weeks. First up will be the bronzer sticks, which launch on June 30.

According to the Jenner's reveal on the Kylie Cosmetics' Instagram page, a portion of the proceeds from the launch will go to "defending the rights and voices of Black trans people in honor of Pride month." Bustle has reached out to Kylie Cosmetics for more details on the donation.